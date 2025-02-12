  • home icon
By Orlando Silva
Modified Feb 12, 2025 21:14 GMT
Germaine Pratt landing spots: Top 4 teams that should pursue Bengals LB after trade request (Image credit: Imagn)
After six seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Germaine Pratt has requested a trade away from the AFC North franchise. The veteran linebacker has been an integral part of the team's defense since he arrived on the squad in 2019.

NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday that the 28-year-old is set to part with the Bengals. For the second straight week, an AFC North star defender has requested a trade, although Pratt's request didn't draw as much attention as Myles Garrett's.

Even so, landing this player could do wonders for a lot of teams. It's time to check which franchises could benefit the most from trading for him.

Top 4 landing spots for Germaine Pratt

4] Kansas City Chiefs

The reigning AFC champions had a terrific defense in 2024, but experiencing their success comes at a price and the Chiefs might be without Nick Bolton next season. The linebacker does a terrific job every week, but the Chiefs might have to move on from him, considering that he's in line for a new contract.

The situation would be worse with Germaine Pratt, but if they want to return to the top, they could take a look at the Bengals' veteran.

3] Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos defense played much better than initially expected in 2024. They even made it to the postseason with Bo Nix leading the way. However, their defense could see some new faces impact games and Pratt poses a terrific option for Sean Payton's team.

If Tee Higgins leaves the Bengals, perhaps a move that includes a veteran wide receiver from Denver can unlock negotiations with Cincinnati.

2] Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears struggled to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks in 2024 and adding a new linebacker to the roster is mandatory this offseason. They could look at different options in free agency, but Germaine Pratt is a good option for the NFC North team.

With Ben Johnson taking over the reins of the squad, they'll have a better chance to develop Caleb Williams, but the defensive end of the ball is also a big task for the front office.

According to Over the Cap, the Bears have $62,968,403 in cap space and could easily absorb Pratt's contract.

1] Indianapolis Colts

This might be the most logical landing spot for Germaine Pratt this offseason. The veteran linebacker is reported to have a close relationship with Lou Anarumo, who became the Indianapolis Colts' defensive coordinator a couple of weeks ago.

The Colts have $28,247,239 in cap space, but moving the right pieces to Cincinnati could put them in a good position to land a player who would impact their defensive level.

Edited by Ribin Peter
