Giants vs Falcons: Injury report and starting lineup - September 26th | NFL 2021-22 Season

The New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons play on Sunday in what feels like a do-or-die game for both of these teams.
The Giants and the Falcons are still winless, and the chances of teams with a 0-2 record reaching the playoffs are 11% even with the expansion to the 14-team format. Even if there's a long way to go, a loss in Week 3 would be close to determining a death sentence to their season.
The Giants and the Falcons are under immense pressure to win this game, so let's see who's going to be playing and who's not.
Atlanta Falcons at New York Giants injury report
Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons will be without three players for Sunday's contest.
Receivers Russell Gage and Frank Darby are out with injuries to the ankle and calf, respectively. This is bad news for what is already one of the worst passing offenses in the league.
On defense, second-year cornerback AJ Terrell is out with a concussion. He still has not cleared protocols and didn't practice all week.
New York Giants
For the Giants, the news coming out of the injury report is positive. The only confirmed absence for Sunday's game is backup linebacker Cam Brown.
Tight end Evan Engram and wide receiver Kenny Golladay are both listed as questionable and will make a game-time decision. But they practiced Friday, and there's belief among the franchises that they'll be able to play Sunday.
Atlanta Falcons at New York Giants starting lineup
Atlanta Falcons
QB - Matt Ryan | RB - Mike Davis | WR - Calvin Ridley, Olamide Zaccheaus | TE - Hayden Hurts, Lee Smith | OL - Jake Matthews, Jalen Mayfield, Matt Hennessy, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary
DL - Grady Jarrett, Tyeler Davison, Jonathan Bullard | LB - Steven Means, Deion Jones, Foyesade Oluokun, Dante Fowler Jr. | CB - A.J. Terrell, Fabian Moreau | S - Erik Harris, Duron Harmon | K - Younghoe Koo | P - Cameron Nizialek
New York Giants
QB - Daniel Jones | RB - Saquon Barkley | WR - Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton | TE - Evan Engram | OL - Andrew Thomas, Ben Bredeson, Billy Price, Will Hernandez, Nate Solder
DL - Leonard Williams, Austin Johnson, Dexter Lawrence | LB - Lorenzo Carter, Blake Martinez, Tae Crowder, Oshane Ximines | CB - James Bradberry, Adoree Jackson | S - Jabrill Peppers, Logan Ryan | K - Graham Gano | P - Riley Dixon