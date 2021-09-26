Giants vs Falcons: Injury report and starting lineup - September 26th | NFL 2021-22 Season

The New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons play on Sunday in what feels like a do-or-die game for both of these teams.

The Giants and the Falcons are still winless, and the chances of teams with a 0-2 record reaching the playoffs are 11% even with the expansion to the 14-team format. Even if there's a long way to go, a loss in Week 3 would be close to determining a death sentence to their season.

The Giants and the Falcons are under immense pressure to win this game, so let's see who's going to be playing and who's not.

Atlanta Falcons at New York Giants injury report

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons will be without three players for Sunday's contest.

Receivers Russell Gage and Frank Darby are out with injuries to the ankle and calf, respectively. This is bad news for what is already one of the worst passing offenses in the league.

On defense, second-year cornerback AJ Terrell is out with a concussion. He still has not cleared protocols and didn't practice all week.

Detroit Lions v Atlanta Falcons

New York Giants

For the Giants, the news coming out of the injury report is positive. The only confirmed absence for Sunday's game is backup linebacker Cam Brown.

Tight end Evan Engram and wide receiver Kenny Golladay are both listed as questionable and will make a game-time decision. But they practiced Friday, and there's belief among the franchises that they'll be able to play Sunday.

Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan TE Evan Engram (calf) practicing. Looks to be moving well with a chance to make his season debut Sunday vs Falcons. #Giants TE Evan Engram (calf) practicing. Looks to be moving well with a chance to make his season debut Sunday vs Falcons. #Giants https://t.co/1UZEDKXINo

Atlanta Falcons at New York Giants starting lineup

Atlanta Falcons

QB - Matt Ryan | RB - Mike Davis | WR - Calvin Ridley, Olamide Zaccheaus | TE - Hayden Hurts, Lee Smith | OL - Jake Matthews, Jalen Mayfield, Matt Hennessy, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary

DL - Grady Jarrett, Tyeler Davison, Jonathan Bullard | LB - Steven Means, Deion Jones, Foyesade Oluokun, Dante Fowler Jr. | CB - A.J. Terrell, Fabian Moreau | S - Erik Harris, Duron Harmon | K - Younghoe Koo | P - Cameron Nizialek

Dan Schneier @DanSchneierNFL twitter.com/JimmyKempski/s… Jimmy Kempski @JimmyKempski Giants are now 18-48 (0.273) since 2017. Worst in the NFL. Giants are now 18-48 (0.273) since 2017. Worst in the NFL. Dave Gettleman took over in 2018. Even taking into account that he inherited an awful roster (which almost every new GM does besides like Decosta), he's had MORE draft capital than ANY GM + an owner willing to throw $ at roster holes and even dip heavily into future cap. #Giants Dave Gettleman took over in 2018. Even taking into account that he inherited an awful roster (which almost every new GM does besides like Decosta), he's had MORE draft capital than ANY GM + an owner willing to throw $ at roster holes and even dip heavily into future cap. #Giants twitter.com/JimmyKempski/s…

New York Giants

Also Read

QB - Daniel Jones | RB - Saquon Barkley | WR - Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton | TE - Evan Engram | OL - Andrew Thomas, Ben Bredeson, Billy Price, Will Hernandez, Nate Solder

DL - Leonard Williams, Austin Johnson, Dexter Lawrence | LB - Lorenzo Carter, Blake Martinez, Tae Crowder, Oshane Ximines | CB - James Bradberry, Adoree Jackson | S - Jabrill Peppers, Logan Ryan | K - Graham Gano | P - Riley Dixon

Edited by LeRon Haire