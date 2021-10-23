Giants vs Panthers prediction, odds and picks - October 24, 2021 | NFL Week 7

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants will face off against Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Week 7 of the NFL season.

Both teams are coming off losses from last week. The Giants lost in a blowout to the LA Rams, while for the Panthers, it was an overtime loss to Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings.

The Giants will be looking to win just their second game of the year while the Panthers will be wanting to move above .500 and improve their record to 4-3.

New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers Match Details

Fixture: New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers | Week 7 of the 2021 NFL regular season.

Date & time: October 24, 1 PM EST

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers Betting Odds

Spreads

Panthers: -2.5

Giants: +2.5

Moneyline

Panthers: -155

Giants: +125

Totals

Panthers: O/43.5: -112

Giants: U43.5: - 108

New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers Game Picks

It shapes up as an interesting match on Sunday. Since starting the season 3-0, the Panthers have now lost three consecutive games ahead of their clash with the Giants.

Daniel Jones and his offense put up a paltry 11 points against the Rams last week and will be wanting to put more points on the board come Sunday.

However, considering New York's injury-plagued roster, the Panthers would be an ideal pick.

New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers Injuries

The Giants offense has been debilitated by injuries. On Sunday, Daniel Jones will be without Saquon Barkley (ankle), Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (ankle), while Darius Slayton is listed as questionable.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Giants’ WR Kadarious Toney ruled out with ankle injury. Giants’ WR Kadarious Toney ruled out with ankle injury.

Matt Rhule will be without receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (concussion), linebacker Shaq Thompson (foot) and fullback Giovanni Ricci, who is also out with a concussion, while Alex Erickson and offensive tackle Cameron Irving are listed as questionable.

New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers Head-to-Head

The New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers last met back in 2018 when Cam Newton and Eli Manning were the starting quarterbacks. Newton and his Panthers managed to scrape past the Giants 33-31.

In all-time record, the Panthers lead 7-4 against the Giants and have a 1-0 record in the postseason. At home, Carolina have lost just once to the Giants and have an above .500 record at Metlife Stadium with a 4-3 record.

New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers Prediction

With the Giants struggling mightily with injuries, especially on the offensive side of the ball, it is hard to envisage the team putting up enough points to get past Carolina.

Sam Darnold pushed the Vikings all the way last week and against a Giants team that is decimated, the Panthers should have too much on both sides of the ball and should get the win

