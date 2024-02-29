Giovani Bernard net worth: Exploring ex-Bengals RB's wealth in 2024

Giovani Bernard played 10 seasons in the NFL before announcing his retirement in April 2023. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals running back made a small fortune during his time in the big league.

As per reports from Celeb Worth, Bernard has a net worth of around $3 million in 2024, and most of it from his pro football career.

According to Spotrac, Bernard made $27,201,066 in career earnings in the league. He made $16,447,728 in salary, $4,768,230 in roster bonuses, $5 million in signing bonuses, $900K in workout bonuses, and $85,108 from incentives.

He earned $24,787,836 across eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, and then made $2,413,230 during his two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Giovani Bernard shares tragic story of newborn son's passing

Bernard announced the tragic news of his newborn's passing on social media on Wednesday. He and his wife Chloe shared a heartfelt tribute for their late son Gabriel, who died earlier this month.

Giovani and Chloe got married in July 2019, at a ceremony in Italy. The couple welcomed their first son, Julian, into the world in 2021.

A look at Giovani Bernard's NFL stats and career

The Cincinnati Bengals picked Giovani Bernard in the second round, with the 37th overall pick at the 2013 NFL draft. The running back previously played three seasons of collegiate football with the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The former player made an instant impact with the Bengals and picked up a PFWA All-Rookie Team selection. He became a regular for the Cincinnati franchise and spent eight seasons with the team.

In 2021, Bernard signed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and played two seasons alongside legendary quarterback Tom Brady. However, he suffered from recurring injuries during his time with the NFC South franchise.

After two seasons with the Buccaneers, Bernard announced his retirement from the league via social media on April 28, 2023.

Across 10 seasons in the NFL, Giovani Bernard racked up 3,783 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns on 937 attempts. He also added 2,989 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 367 receptions.