"Go win it all": When mic’d-up Patrick Mahomes showed class with message to Joe Burrow after AFC title loss

Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes have only lost two AFC championship games since 2018. The last of these losses came against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022 when Joe Burrow inspired the team to a 27-24 win despite trailing at half-time. Although Mahomes looked disappointed with the loss, he showed professionalism during the post-game interaction and conveyed his best regards to Burrow.

The NFL broadcasters captured the brief interaction between the two young quarterbacks as they gathered around for the customary handshakes. The clip was shared on X in Feb 2022 as Burrow greeted Mahomes by saying, “Hey, good game, 15! (Patrick Mahomes number)”

Mahomes responded by saying:

“Nine! (Joe Burrow’s number) Way to play man. Good luck my brother. Go win it all.”

The two sides faced each other at the Arrowhead Stadium, with the Chiefs entering the match as the defending AFC Champions. The Chiefs dominated the game until the end of the first half, leading the score at 21-10. However, Burrow led a late resurgence for the Bengals in the third quarter by 11 points.

Mahomes returned the Chiefs to a lead again in the fourth quarter, but the Bengals tied the score at 24-24 at the end of the fourth quarter. However, a 31-yard field goal fetched a hard-fought victory for the Bengals, leading them to their first Super Bowl in 32 years.

Mahomes looked upset with the loss and called it the worst play-off of his career during an appearance on ‘Pro Football Talk’ with Michael David Smith in January 2022. He said:

“That second half I played, I didn't play really good football at all. Probably my worst playoff football I've played was the second half of the game.”

Patrick Mahomes took the loss against Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals as a learning curve

Joe Burrow was the only QB ever not named Tom Brady to defeat Patrick Mahomes in the postseason before Super Bowl LIX. However, Mahomes took the loss as a learning curve.

“So I'm just trying to use that as a learning thing that whenever I'm struggling, or a team's struggling, just find a way to get positive plays because when you have a lead like that, you don't want to lose that lead," he told Pro Football Talk.

The Bengals eventually lost the Super Bowl to the Los Angeles Rams after a 20-23 defeat. The following year, when the Chiefs faced the Bengals, Patrick Mahomes managed to make up for the 2022 defeat by helping his team to a 23-20 win.

