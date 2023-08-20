Aaron Rodgers' arrival at the New York Jets is still creating huge expectations for the upcoming season, and excitement levels are going through the roof. After every training camp practice, the fans believe even more that they're going to end the longest playoff drought in the NFL, with the Jets out of the playoffs since the 2010 season.

The Jets are in a special moment. The last two years have been a huge disappointment after drafting Zach Wilson - but not only have they fixed the position with the arrival of Aaron Rodgers, the two quarterbacks are forging a nice bond, with the veteran taking the young guy under his wing. In an interview during camp, Rodgers spoke about his future plans for the franchise:

Being able to win here would be really, really special. But why limit it to one? You know, I don't plan on this being a one-and-done. I think we're going to be competitive here for a long time. I want to be able to play a few good years here, and then hand it right back off to Zach and let him go for the next 15. And it'd be a really special, you know, 18 to 20-year run of great quarterback play

When will Rodgers make his Jets debut?

He will make his first start for the Jets on Monday, Sept. 11, against the Buffalo Bills.

The Monday Night Football game in Week 1 will mark the first time that he wears the Jets' green and white. The game is also expected to have a ton of tributes on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Aaron Rodgers' salary for the 2023 season

Aaron Rodgers is set to earn around $37 million in total during the year, considering his base salary, his workout bonus and the signing bonus he received in his new contract.

He signed a surprise contract extension with the New York Jets, which lowered his guaranteed money by $35 million in a three-year, $112 million deal, had the NFL world in shock. Not only was it an astonishing amount to leave behind, but you'd never expect Rodgers to do this a year ago considering his relationship with the Green Bay Packers.

