Wide receiver Golden Tate was most known for his time in Seattle with the Seahawks. But one of his most memorable moments in the NFL came when he and Jalen Ramsey got into a fight.

The two faced each other on October 4, 2020, when the Los Angeles Rams defeated the New York Giants, 17-9. Prior to the game, Tate spoke to the media about personal history that he and Ramsey have had. Ramsey has two children with Tate's sister, Breanna, and Ramsey left her while she was pregnant and started dating a dancer.

Tate said before the Rams-Giants game:

“I’m not happy at all with the disrespect that he’s shown towards my sister, and the things he’s done in the past, but I don’t really want to go too much into it."

During the game, Ramsey delivered a good hit on Tate who got lifted off of his feet as the All-Pro cornerback slammed him.

Following the game, the two ignited a brawl as they were both throwing punches at one another. Several players joined in and the brawl ensued for almost a minute at mid-field before it was broken up.

Jalen Ramsey responded to Golden Tate and their beef following the Rams' victory over the Giants

Jalen Ramsey during Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks

Following the Los Angeles Rams' victory over the New York Giants in 2020, Jalen Ramsey addressed his beef with Tate in an interview on the Pivot Podcast.

Ramsey said he knew what was going to happen and that he didn't get beat up by Tate.

Ramsey said:

"On sight, we knew what we was gonna do. I mean that’s his sister, that’s what he supposed to do, too. But you mind your business, too.... This is me too now.... He for sure never beat me up.”

Following an investigation done by the NFL, they found Ramsey to be at fault for starting the fight, and he was fined $15,625. Tate, however, was not fined by the NFL for the fight.

