Grading Cincinnati Bengals' 2025 Draft: Risk with selecting Shemar Stewart, improving protection for Joe Burrow, and more 

The Bengals' roster needed help throughout the defense on draft weekend, as well as a bit of depth on the offensive line. With Trey Hendrickson potentially being traded at some point in the future, they were expected to select an edge rusher early, and that’s exactly what they did.

Cincinnati Bengals' draft review

Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

One of the biggest question marks entering the draft is where pass rusher Shemar Stewart would land. Several teams had him as a top-10 selection, yet his pedestrian production of 4.5 sacks in three seasons had many others placing him late in the first round.

Eventually, Cincinnati selected him with the 17th pick of Round 1, and while this choice has a ton of upside, there is also a lot of risk in drafting Stewart. Despite being a great athlete and getting credited with 39 quarterback pressures, Stewart does not show great edge-rushing skills and needs a lot of work.

They selected a pair of undersized one-gap linebackers, choosing Demetrius Knight Jr. in the second round and Barrett Carter two frames later. Both are incredibly athletic and explosive, and cover a good amount of area on the field. Knight plays with a violent attitude, while Carter was considered a top-45 pick entering the season before a disappointing campaign. Both have starting potential.

The team double-dipped on the offensive line, with Dylan Fairchild in Round 3 and Jalen Rivers two rounds later. Fairchild is a large power gap blocker who plays with a nasty attitude, while Rivers is versatile, can line up at guard or tackle, and is coming off a terrific season.

Sixth-round pick Tahj Brooks is a tough, hard-charging back with a compact build. Best running on the inside, he’s also effective catching the ball out of the backfield.

The Bengals addressed the interior of the defensive line after the draft, signing Howard Cross III and Eric Gregory. Cross is a one-gap defender with an explosive first step. Gregory has nice size and quickness, but his play has been spotty.

Grading the Cincinnati Bengals' draft

Tahj Brooks - NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Grade - B: I like every pick in the Bengals’ draft, but I have many questions and concerns about the first selection, Shemar Stewart. As I’ve written since the combine, he’s been compared to former first-round bust Vernon Gholston, who was taken with the sixth pick of the 2008 draft. If the Bengals hit on Stewart, they will have really improved their defense with this draft.

