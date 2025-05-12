Grading Colts' 2025 Draft: Doubts around Tyler Warren, surprise pick of JT Tuimoloau and more

The Colts’ primary needs were on offense entering the draft, specifically tight end and along the line. Linebacker was also an area of concern. Rumors were that the Colts would trade up in the first round for one of the top-rated tight ends, but they stood pat and filled the need.

NFL: NFL Draft - Source: Imagn

Tyler Warren of Penn State was universally thought to be a top-10 pick, but he fell to the 14th selection, where the Colts scooped him up. Warren falling into the middle of Round 1 and being the second tight end selected should not be a surprise. I reported during the combine that teams had Warren rated below Colston Loveland, who was graded as a top-12 player in the draft. Warren is a solid prospect, but he’s not the game-breaking, spectacular tight end many made him out to be. Warren is a polished tight end who is effective as a pass catcher as well as a blocker. He’s NFL-ready, and I would expect him to be a Week 1 starter.

Round 2 saw the Colts select JT Tuimoloau, the edge rusher from Ohio State. Tuimoloau is an explosive pass rusher who is athletic enough to make plays in lateral pursuit or off the line of scrimmage. While I like the player, it was a curious choice by Indianapolis, who took a similar player in Laiatu Latu during the first round last year and has former first-round pick Kwity Paye under contract for at least two more years.

Cornerback Justin Walley was a reach in Round 3. He’s a physical corner with nice size, yet he may be nothing more than a career backup. Conversely, the selection of Jalen Travis a round later could be a real find. The Colts need a right tackle with Braden Smith in flux, and Travis could be a productive starter midway through his rookie season. He’s a big, strong tackle who blocks with excellent fundamentals and strength. Travis does an incredible job bending his knees and blocking with leverage while also showing the ability to quickly get to the second level and remove linebackers.

The Colts selected quality players late in the draft.

DJ Giddens was a terrific fifth-round pick, as he’s a bigger back with exceptional speed who adds talent to the depth chart and could end up as the Colts’ third running back. Riley Leonard was exceptional value in the sixth round; he’s a terrific athlete and developing passer with upside. Tim Smith, selected in the same round, is an explosive defensive tackle who is perfectly suited for the Colts’ four-man line.

Final pick Hunter Wohler was a safety at Wisconsin, yet he was announced as a linebacker when the Colts drafted him. Though a projection at the position, he’s smart as well as tough and fits the mold of undersized, one-gap linebackers the Colts prefer.

Indianapolis signed Maddux Trujillo, the placekicker from Temple, as a UDFA. Many thought Trujillo was the best kicker in this draft, and after a terrific college season, he was brilliant during pro day.

Grade - B: Other than Walley, who was a reach, the Colts drafted talented players who all have a chance to make the active roster. Warren should be a Week 1 starter, Tuimoloau will be used as a pass-rush specialist from the get-go, and Travis could be the sleeper of the class.

