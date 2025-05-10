Grading Lions' 2025 Draft: Dan Campbell surprises with Tyleik Williams, grabs Week 1 starter in Tate Ratledge and more

Would they draft an edge rusher? How about an offensive lineman? Maybe a safety? These were the questions surrounding the Detroit Lions as the first round of the draft began. In the end, they selected players that fit head coach Dan Campbell’s mold.

Many were surprised when the Lions chose defensive tackle Tyleik Williams with the 28th selection. The position was not a pressing need, and few graded Williams as a definite first-round prospect. Yet this will eventually be a win for Detroit, as the athletic big man will take over for veteran D.J. Reader sooner rather than later. Williams has shown consistent progress over the past two seasons, and he was outstanding during the College Football Playoff. He’s more than a gap occupier and is a much better playmaker than given credit for.

Tate Ratledge in the second round, is another player who fits the Dan Campbell profile. The former Georgia guard is tough and nasty as well as powerful, and he surprised many with his athletic testing during the combine. I would expect Ratledge to be a Week 1 starter.

Many were shocked when Isaac TeSlaa was taken in the middle of Round 3 by the Lions, as he was universally graded as a last-day prospect, but hold on a minute. The big knock on TeSlaa, and a legitimate one, was average production; he combined for just 62 receptions and 5 TDs the past two seasons. Yet he’s a fundamentally sound pass catcher with great size who tested off the charts at the combine. Veteran Tim Patrick is presently listed on the depth chart as a starter for the Lions after signing a one-year deal at the age of 32. TeSlaa should quickly develop into a starter in two years, and if his production ever matches his athleticism, this will be a home-run pick.

Miles Frazier in Round 5 was excellent value and will be an invaluable backup. Much the same can be said about Ahmed Hassanein, who was taken one round later. He’s not the pure edge rusher Detroit needed, but he will be effective as a rotational defensive end.

The team selected a pair of Georgia players in the seventh round, safety Dan Jackson and receiver Dominic Lovett. Jackson is another Dan Campbell-type who adds value on special teams, while Lovett flashes skill and comes with upside. I suspect Lovett ends up on the practice squad.

The one UDFA of note is receiver Jackson Meeks out of Syracuse, who comes off a terrific season. He’s a bigger-bodied, sure-handed wideout that can be a terrific red-zone threat.

Grade - B: Overall, I like the collection of players Detroit selected in the draft, though you could argue a few were chosen earlier than their grades warranted. Then again, that’s what happens when you select late in the rounds. In the end, I believe the Lions chose immediate starters in Williams and Ratledge as well as a future first-teamer in TeSlaa, which is not bad for a team competing for NFC supremacy every season.

