Grading Packers' 2025 Draft: Matthew Golden plugs desperate holes, Anthony Belton's mental game under scrutiny and more

Receiver, edge rusher, and cornerback were at the top of the Packers’ needs list before the draft began. They also hoped to select a developmental offensive lineman. In the end, Green Bay filled all those needs.

2025 NFL Draft - Round 1 - Source: Getty

The Packers had not selected a receiver in the first round in more than two decades, but when Matthew Golden fell to pick 23, it was too good to pass up. The former Longhorns wideout possesses the speed the Packers desperately need at the position, and he comes with a developing game. With questions swirling over Christian Watson’s availability this season, expect Golden to quickly see action with the first team.

Offensive tackle Anthony Belton was a surprise pick towards the end of Round 2, as most teams considered him no better than a late third-round prospect. Belton possesses the size, athleticism, and upside to be a starter in the NFL, the problem is that he never met expectations and has been very streaky on the college field. I’ve been told that the problem with Belton is more mental than physical; he’s not a confident blocker, which led to inconsistent performances. Belton was terrific during Senior Bowl practices, and the Packers hope they can harness the skill he showed in Mobile and move his game forward.

Green Bay double-dipped at the receiver spot, selecting Savion Williams in the third round. Williams is a big-bodied wideout who plays to his size and handled several duties on the college field for TCU. As I reported the week before the draft, he’s been projected to running back by a number of teams, and I would expect the Packers to use Williams in different offensive formations this season.

The Packers hope their next two selections satisfy the need at edge rusher, as they drafted Barryn Sorrell in the fourth round and Collin Oliver a frame later. Sorrell was terrific value and was a Day 2 prospect. He possesses excellent size and athleticism and makes plays in pursuit besides rushing the passer. Oliver played just two games last season before being sidelined with a foot injury for the remainder of the year. He turned in impressive pass-rush numbers the prior three years, but Oliver is athletic and can be used in space as a strongside linebacker.

Warren Brinson was great value in Round 6. He turned in a terrific senior season and was equally effective during the predraft process. Though the interior of the Packers' defensive line is crowded, I would expect Brinson to make the active roster.

Micah Robinson, the first of two picks in the final round, is a developmental prospect at cornerback who is probably a better athlete than a football player at this point. Offensive lineman John Williams, the final pick, is a college left tackle who projects to guard on Sundays.

Nazir Stackhouse could be a steal as a UDFA. Stackhouse was highly rated by scouts the past two seasons and graded as a better prospect than Brinson, his teammate at Georgia. Yet Stackhouse never elevated his play and seems content being a big man on the football field. He’ll make the roster if the Packers can light a fire under Stackhouse.

Grade- B: Both Texas players drafted, Matthew Golden and Barryn Sorrell, were terrific values and fill critical needs. Savion Williams should produce as a rookie, and Collin Oliver is a solid future prospect. I’m a bit perplexed by Anthony Belton in the second round, yet I expect this class to quickly contribute.

