Grading Steelers' 2025 Draft: Ditching Shedeur Sanders for Will Howard, fixing defense with Derrick Harmon, and more

Would they, or wouldn’t they? That was the question hanging over the Steelers and the 21st pick of the 2025 NFL draft, as it was rumored and reported that they would be the team to take Shedeur Sanders in the first round. The opportunity to select the signal caller came and went three times, but Pittsburgh continued to look in other directions.

It was apparent to all that, if the Steelers did not take Shedeur Sanders with the 21st pick of the draft, he was likely to fall out of Round 1. I reported for weeks that he was a favorite of Mike Tomlin. NFL Network reported on draft day that the Steelers' room was split 50/50 on taking the former Colorado signal caller in Round 1.

When they were called to the clock, they looked to another position of need, the defensive line, and Derrick Harmon of Oregon was the choice. Harmon slid a bit due to injury concerns, nicks, and bruises over time rather than one major issue. Yet when healthy and at the top of his game, Harmon is a perfect fit for the Steelers' scheme.

Their next pick came in Round 3, where they chose another prospect that’s a perfect fit for their system, running back Kaleb Johnson of Iowa. Johnson is similar to Najee Harris, who the team lost in free agency, in both size and style. He’s an explosive interior ball carrier who plays much faster than his 40 time and catches the ball well out of the backfield.

Round 4 saw another great fit with edge rusher Jack Sawyer of Ohio State. The big-play pass rusher is not the greatest athlete in the world, yet his style and mentality are what the Black and Gold defense has been built upon. Sawyer is a nasty defender who plays relentless, intelligent football.

Yahya Black in the fifth round could be a steal. He’s athletic and explosive and has shown himself to be a playmaker. What Black lacks is consistency, as he disappears for long stretches. I thought Black had Day 2 potential entering the season, yet he never elevated his game. If the Steelers can light a fire under Black, this will be one of the better Day 3 picks from this draft.

The team finally addressed the quarterback spot with Will Howard in Round 6. He’s a tall and athletic signal caller with a big arm. While Howard improved last season after transferring to Ohio State and played well during the College Football Playoff, his propensity to stare down targets and make dangerous throws in traffic is concerning.

How Carson Bruener fell into the final round is beyond me. He is a terrific off-ball linebacker and a great combination of athleticism and instincts as well as intensity. The Steelers are pretty set with their starters at the position, but I would be shocked if Bruener does not make the final roster.

Donte Kent was an interesting final selection. He’s a physical cornerback who impressed me as a sophomore, yet he never elevated his game. Kent will compete as a dime back/special-teams player.

Free agent signings JJ Galbreath, Roc Taylor and Sebastian Castro are players to keep an eye on. Galbreath is an athletic move tight end who catches the ball well, yet he never had big production on the small-school level. Taylor possesses nice size at receiver as well as reliable hands, but he must complete his game. Castro is a hard-hitting strong safety that several teams graded as a middle-round pick. He comes with a special-teams mentality.

Grade - B+: I like what the Steelers did, especially not forcing themselves into drafting a quarterback early on. The first three picks should contribute as rookies, and they got a steal in seventh-rounder Carson Bruener. All their picks could make the roster in one form or another.

