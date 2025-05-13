Grading Texans' 2025 Draft: Pairing Jayden Higgins with Nico Collins, concerns around Aireontae Ersery's work ethic and more

The primary needs for the Houston Texans entering the draft were on offense, specifically receiver, and the line. When the wideouts they wanted were off the board in Round 1, they chose to trade down and then filled those needs later on.

Houston traded their pick in the first round, the 25th selection, to the New York Giants, who then drafted Jaxson Dart. The Texans received several picks in return, including the 34th selection of the draft, which they used to select Iowa State receiver Jayden Higgins. Reliable and polished, Higgins is a big-bodied wideout who ran faster than anyone expected during the combine. He’ll be a lethal combination with Nico Collins, and it won’t be long until Higgins breaks into the starting lineup. The Texans went back to Iowa State in the fourth round, selecting the Cyclones’ speedy receiver, Jaylin Noel. Small but fast, Noel is also reliable and offers big-play potential. He needs room to work, struggles in battles, and must be kept off press coverage.

Sandwiched between the Iowa State wideouts was offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery, whom the Texans drafted with their own pick in the second round, the 48th selection. Ersery is athletic and comes with upside, but scouts are concerned about his work ethic. Ersery won’t be counted on to start this season, as Houston signed veteran Cam Robinson to a one-year deal in free agency, and the year developing his game is a bonus.

Cornerback Jaylin Smith was selected in the third round. The USC product is physical as well as athletic, but he has a streaky game; I graded him as a Day 3 prospect.

Smith’s college teammate, running back Woody Marks, was drafted a round later. Marks is a well-rounded back who plays fast and is a terrific pass catcher out of the backfield. He’ll be a terrific situational back for the Texans.

Safety Jaylen Reed was the next pick in Round 6 and was good value. The Penn State product possesses outstanding size and offers depth as a strong safety who can play special teams.

The next two picks were head-scratching. Quarterback Graham Mertz, also drafted in the sixth round, comes with a streaky game and suffered a significant season-ending injury last year. Defensive tackle Kyonte Hamilton, drafted in the final round, is quick and explosive, but he’s small and struggles handling blocks. Both players would’ve been available as free agents.

On the other hand, final pick Luke Lachey could be a steal. Prior to the injury he suffered in 2023, Lachey looked like the next top tight end from the Iowa program and a potential early-round pick. He’s been slow returning from the injury, but if Lachey gets back to prior form, this will be a great pick.

Houston signed two terrific UDFA linebackers, K.C. Ossai of Louisiana and Jackson Woodard from UNLV. Ossai is explosive and is a terrific athlete, while Woodard is incredibly instinctive and makes plays with his head. Both were justifiable late-round picks.

Grade - B- : The Texans’ initial three picks fill needs and come with upside. Day 3 selections, Marks and Lachey could be steals. Hamilton was a reach in the seventh round, and Cam Horsley was available and would’ve been a better selection. There were also several higher-rated cornerbacks still on the board when Houston took Smith in the third round.

