Greatest NFL players of all time

During the 2019 NFL Season, the National Football League announced their top 100 NFL players of all-time. This list consists of players from all generations. The list is full of Hall-of-Famers and future Hall-of-Famers.

These NFL Players have made a huge impact on the game of football and are worthy of their place on the top 100 NFL Greatest of All-Time team. The list is broken down into position groups. The NFL took the top players from each division and named them to the NFL 100 team.

When thinking about the NFL 100 greatest players of all-time, many think about how many Super Bowls have each won. In other sports, being great comes with the amount of championships that individual won. In the NFL, being the greatest of all-time doesn't get graded on the Super Bowls.

Another thing that separates the NFL from professional sports like baseball, hockey, and basketball is that it is rare to have more than three great players on one team. Players do not sign with teams just to chase championships. An NFL season cannot be predicted before it starts.

In the NFL each player puts their well-being on the line each week they strap up their helmet and shoulder pads. The average NFL career lasts about 3.3 years which is the shortest out of all major professional sports. Winning a championship is not guaranteed.

Before an NFL Season starts, fans cannot predict what the Super Bowl will be. If they do its usually one team not both teams. In the NBA, fans could predict that the Cleveland Cavaliers would be in the NBA Finals when LeBron James played there. For three years NBA fans predicted that the Cavaliers and Warriors would play each other in the NBA Finals.

This does not happen in the NFL. Fans may be able to say that Tom Brady and the Patriots would make it to the playoffs and Super Bowl but it didn't happen every year. There is always that one team that surprises fans every year to make things interesting.

One thing that is for certain in an NFL Season is that anything can happen on any given Sunday. This is why being named to the NFL 100 is one of the greatest accomplishments by any player or coach. Lets take a look at each position group of the NFL 100 Greatest Players of All-Time.