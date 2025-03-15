Green Bay Packers 2025 free agency tracker: Latest on Aaron Banks and more

The NFL has seen a number of trades, cuts and signings featuring some of the top players in the league over the past week. The Green Bay Packers have not signed many new players since the free agency window started, but they have been active in re-signing players with contracts that were about to expire, such as linebacker Isaiah McDuffie and kicker Brandon McManus.

Here, we will take a look at the moves the Packers have made so far in free agency in 2025.

Green Bay Packers free agency tracker 2025

1) OG Aaron Banks (four-year, $77 million contract)

The Packers reached an agreement to sign guard Aaron Banks to a four-year, $77 million contract on Monday, the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period.

Green Bay's decision to sign Banks, who was solid but not great during his three seasons as the San Francisco 49ers' left guard, demonstrates an effort to fortify the team's offensive line, which has repeatedly been mentioned as a key weakness.

Given the contract's financial package, it's a significant investment for a guard, particularly one who hasn't lived up to his pre-draft hype in the NFL. However, at 27, Banks still possesses the skills to improve the Packers' offensive line over the next years.

2) CB Nate Hobbs (four-year, $48 million contract)

The Packers signed cornerback Nate Hobbs to a four-year, $48 million contract on Thursday.

Hobbs has appeared in 51 games (38 starts) with the Las Vegas Raiders since joining the league in 2021. In those games, he has recorded three interceptions, 278 tackles, 19 passes defensed, three sacks, 14 tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

The Packers consider Hobbs to be a versatile, promising, and athletic enhancement to a defense that requires an infusion of these attributes.

Green Bay Packers 2025 free agency re-signings

1) K Brandon McManus (three-year, $15.3 million contract)

General manager Brian Gutekunst revealed on Wednesday that Brandon McManus has been re-signed by the Packers. The agreement is a three-year contract extension worth $15.3 million, with a $5 million signing bonus.

When the 33-year-old kicker joined the Packers in October 2024, he helped to settle their kicking problem. He has since replaced Brayden Narveson, who was having a rough first season in the league.

Since starting his career with the Denver Broncos in 2014, McManus has converted more than 80% of his field-goal attempts.

2) LB Isaiah McDuffie (two-year, $8 million contract)

Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, who has spent his entire NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, has re-signed with the team for two years and $8 million. When incentives are taken into account, he could make up to $9.5 million on the new agreement.

McDuffie has become a vital member of the Packers’ defense, having started all 17 of the team's games in 2024. He also collected three passes defensed, one forced fumble, and a career-high 97 tackles last year.

