  Green Bay Packers 2025 NFL draft picks: Full list of selections for Matt LaFleur and Co.

Green Bay Packers 2025 NFL draft picks: Full list of selections for Matt LaFleur and Co.

By Arnold
Modified Mar 04, 2025 14:01 GMT
The Green Bay Packers made the playoffs for the fifth time in the 2024 season under coach Matt LaFleur, who took charge of the franchise in 2019. While LaFleur has steadied the ship well since Aaron Rodgers left the team two seasons ago, the Packers still appear to be missing some ingredients to challenge for a Super Bowl.

Green Bay has a talented young quarterback in Jordan Love but needs to make the most of its draft picks this year if the team wants to make it to the big game. On that note, fans have been curious to learn how many draft picks the Packers have in 2025.

Full list of Green Bay Packers draft picks in 2025

As things stand, the Green Bay Packers have eight picks in the 2025 NFL draft. Matt LaFleur's team holds the No. 23 pick in the first round.

Here is the full list of Green Bay's picks in this year's draft:

  • Round 1, No. 23 overall
  • Round 2, No. 54 overall
  • Round 3, No. 87 overall
  • Round 4, No. 123 overall
  • Round 5, No.160 overall
  • Round 6, No. 200 overall
  • Round 7, No. 239 overall
  • Round 7, No. 251 overall

The Packers will reportedly have one pick in each of the first six rounds. They are also projected to have two picks in the seventh round.

It's also important to note that the placement of all picks after the third round is unofficial and will depend on the NFL's compensatory picks, which will be announced later this month.

In the 2024 season, the Packers finished third in the NFC North with an 11-6 record. They qualified for the playoffs but lost to eventual Super Bowl winners, the Philadelphia Eagles, in the wild-card round.

Since LaFleur has guided Green Bay to the playoffs in five of his six seasons in charge, the Packers know that they just need a few solid reinforcements to make a push for the Super Bowl in the coming years.

