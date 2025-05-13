Green Bay Packers 2025 NFL schedule leaks, rumors tracker: All we know about Matt LaFleur and Co.'s opponents this season

The Green Bay Packers' 17-game schedule won't be made public until Wednesday night, even though we already know who their opponents for 2025 are.

Although the Packers have been picked to play on Thanksgiving Day for the last two seasons, there's uncertainty about the team's potential 2025 Thanksgiving game. Additionally, the Packers will not participate in any international games in 2025.

That said, we already know when the team will face the Chicago Bears on the road and the Philadelphia Eagles this coming season.

Packers will face the Bears in Week 16

FOX has announced that the Packers will face the Chicago Bears as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, December 20th, in Week 16. The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Washington Commanders that day.

The Bears and the Packers have a significant historical rivalry because they are in the same division and are two of the league's oldest clubs. As a result, we have witnessed these two teams compete in prime time over the years.

The Bears’ Soldier Field will host the Chicago vs. Green Bay matchup set for Week 16. The game's official kickoff time will be announced later.

Before losing 24-22 to the Bears in Week 18 last season, the Packers had won 11 straight games against them. However, the Bears' 20-17 Monday Night Football victory over Green Bay in Week 3 of 2010 marked the last time they defeated the Packers in prime time at Soldier Field.

Packers will face the Eagles in Week 10

The Packers will face the Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 10 on November 10, according to Good Morning America. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC and is scheduled to start at 8:15 PM.

The Packers faced the Eagles two times last season: the first was in Week 1 in Brazil, where Philadelphia defeated Green Bay 34-29 in the NFL's inaugural South American game, and the second was in the playoffs' wild-card round, when the Eagles defeated the Packers 22-10 to start their run for the Super Bowl LIX championship.

However, the Packers defeated the Eagles 30-16 in their last meeting at Lambeau Field, which took place during the 2020 season.

Full list of the teams the Green Bay Packers will face in 2025

There will be eight home games and nine road games for the Green Bay Packers in 2025. The team's home and road schedule for the 2025 season is as follows:

Home:

Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears

Philadelphia Eagles (Monday, Nov. 10)

Washington Commanders

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Carolina Panthers

Road:

Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears (Saturday, Dec. 20)

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Denver Broncos

Arizona Cardinals

