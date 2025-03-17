Green Bay Packers 3-round mock draft: Updated projections after moves for Nate Hobbs and Aaron Banks in free agency

The Green Bay Packers were uncharacteristically big spenders in free agency this offseason, splashing the cash for guard Aaron Banks. They gave the former San Francisco 49ers a four-year contract worth $77 million. They also spent on Nate Hobbs, giving the former Las Vegas Raider cornerback a four-year $48 million a year contract.

The team was the youngest in the NFL last year, and they still managed to make the playoffs before losing to eventual champions Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Jordan Love will be entering his third season as the full-time starter, and based on the offseason signings, the team believes their championship window is now.

They have all three picks in the first three rounds, all their own, in the upcoming NFL draft. Here are the players that they could potentially target based on Sportskeeda’s mock draft simulator.

Green Bay Packers 2025 NFL mock draft for 1st 3 rounds

Sportskeeda Mock Draft Simulator

#1 – Round 1, pick 23: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State Buckeyes

The Packers finally pull the trigger and draft a wide receiver in the first round for the first time since 2002. Christian Watson tore his ACL in the last regular season game against the Chicago Bears, and it is uncertain how much time he will miss in the 2025 season.

Egbuka provides fantastic value at pick #23 and has the potential to be a star wide receiver in the league. He is fast, as he showed at the NFL scouting combine by running a 4.30 40-yard dash. He is also a smooth and technical route runner and can give defenses problems on all three levels of the field. He will complement the current wide receiver corps of Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks.

#2 – Round 2, pick 54: T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina Gamecocks

T.J. Slaton out, T.J. Sanders in. The Packers need to find a defensive tackle to play alongside veteran Kenny Clark after T.J. Slaton signed with the Bengals in free agency.

Sanders can fill that role. Sanders can beat centers in one-on-one battles and be able to generate a pass rush from the middle. He improved his run defense last season with 50 tackles but will need to continue working on reading running lanes at the next level.

#3 – Round 3, pick 87: Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State Buckeyes

The Packers need another pass rusher to rotate with Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness, and they go back to Ohio State to take Jack Sawyer, defensive end.

The former high school quarterback brings a level of tenacity and energy into the game, and he can beat the offensive line with speed. His everlasting motor will help replace the production lost when the Packers traded away Preston Smith last trade deadline.

