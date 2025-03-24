Green Bay Packers 5-round mock draft: Updated projections after free agency for NFC North franchise

The Packers enter the 2025 NFL Draft in a bit of a quandary. On the one hand, they have made the playoffs the last two seasons. On the other, they were far behind the Eagles, who knocked them out.

Therefore, the Packers need to improve significantly in the draft. They need to address the defensive side with pass rushers and defensive tackles. On the offensive side, they need wide receivers too. Based on this demand, we ran Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator for the following results.

Green Bay Packers mock draft for 5 rounds in 2025

Green Bay Packers 2025 NFL Mock Draft - Sportskeeda Mock Draft Simulator Results

#1 - Round 1, Pick 23, Mike Green, DE, Marshall

Mike Green is considered one of the better pass rushers in this year's draft. He has an explosive pace and carries the ability to bend around tackles. His wrestling background means he is good at pushing tackles back and could immediately help the Packers.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 56, Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

While Mike Green is a phenomenal rusher, someone like Derrick Harmon could help in their run defense. He is exceptionally good at maintaining pocket pressure and can collapse interior pockets. He is also disciplined and has a great motor, which allows him to be seen as a three-down player.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 87, Tai Felton, WR, Maryland

The Packers did not add any top wide receiver in free agency but that might be a good thing. Jordan Love's ability to spread the ball around has been a huge benefit in keeping opposing defenses guessing. Adding Tai Felton in the third round might be in keeping with the same strategy. He has an explosive burst of pace and is noted for his separation. Some feel he might be a bit lanky in surviving against the best cornerbacks but that could be addressed over time.

#4 - Round 4, Pick 109, Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss

Chris Paul Jr. is another addition who can help the pass rush. He has good pre-snap anticipation and is powerful with his burst into the rush as well as dropping in coverage. While his smaller frame might stop him from being an immediate starter on defense, he can begin contributing to the special teams immediately.

#5 - Round 5, Pick 141, Tommi Hill, CB, Nebraska

Tommi Hill is a rare versatile player who can play multiple positions. He has played as a returner, wide receiver, and cornerback. Although he does not have much experience in the latter role, he has done well when called upon, successfully breaking up passes. His inexperience in man coverage might prove a liability initially but there is every chance that he could be molded into an extremely important tool.

#6 - Round 5, Pick 167, Raheim Sanders, RB, South Carolina

While a running back is not a priority for the Packers right now, at this late stage they could add some insurance to their roster in that position. At 6'0" and 217 lbs, he packs a power punch when running into contact. He is also surprisingly agile but needs to refine himself more in terms of finding open lanes. He is also not ready to be a pass-catcher yet, but he could be a valuable power-runner to add in the late rounds.

