Green Bay Packers 7-round mock draft: Updated projections for Jordan Love and Co.

The Green Bay Packers made it to the playoffs last year for the second consecutive season. They also have a youthful roster loaded with talent, so they appear to be in a good spot to remain competitive.

The 2025 NFL Draft will offer them an ideal opportunity to continue building their roster. They currently have eight total picks this year and here's how they could approach it in the following mock draft.

Green Bay Packers 2025 NFL mock draft for 7 rounds

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

#1 - Round 1, Pick 23: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan Wolverines

The Packers don't necessarily have any glaring needs on their roster, giving them the luxury of targeting the best overall players in the draft, regardless of their position, if they choose to do so.

Kenneth Grant profiles as an immediate difference-maker as an interior defensive lineman. He is likely to be a contributor from Day 1 and could improve their defense as a whole.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 54: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College Eagles

Donovan Ezeiruaku is one of the best edge prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class. The Packers are relatively thin at this important position and would be wise to bring in reinforcements in the early stages of the draft. If they can land Ezeiruaku in the second round, he has the upside to be an absolute steal.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 87: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss Rebels

Injuries have plagued their wide receivers recently, especially with Christian Watson struggling to stay on the field for an extended time. They are still relatively solid at the position when healthy, but their offense would benefit from improving their depth here.

Tre Harris has all of the physical tools to potentially emerge as a starter and give Jordan Love another weapon to work with in their passing game.

#4 - Round 4, Pick 124: Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State Buckeyes

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that the Packers will select Lathan Ransom in the fourth round. Xavier McKinney turned in an excellent season in Green Bay last year, but finding another impact player at the safety position may be one of their targets.

#5 - Round 5, Pick 159: Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon Ducks

Improving depth along the offensive line is always a beneficial strategy for any team. Ajani Cornelius is an ideal candidate to do so without having to use a premium pick on the position. He is one of the most intriguing mid-round offensive tackle prospects due to his ideal size.

#6 - Round 6, Pick 198: Kaimon Rucker, EDGE, North Carolina Tar Heels

This mock draft has the Packers doubling up on edge prospects after also selecting Ezeiruaku in the second round. Kaimon Rucker is physically gifted and could potentially develop into a rotational pass rusher. This can add value to their defensive roster construction.

#7 - Round 7, Pick 237: Isas Waxter, CB, Villanova Wildcats

Isas Waxter has the overall skillset to potentially be a late-round sleeper in the 2025 NFL Draft this year. He is a big-bodied prospect at cornerback who is expected to mostly excel in man coverage and press schemes. Teams can never be too deep in their defensive secondary, so adding talent here is always valuable.

#8 - Round 7, Pick 250: Jake Majors, OC, Texas Longhorns

This mock draft picked an offensive tackle for the Packers in the fifth round and then followed it up with an interior offensive lineman with their final pick. Jake Majors is a center but could potentially shift over to guard as well if he is called upon as a fill-in.

