Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator: 3 best candidates after Joe Barry’s exit

The Green Bay Packers fired Joe Barry on Wednesday after he spent three seasons as their defensive coordinator. The vacancy should be a relatively attractive one for potential candidates, especially considering the Packers' success this year.

Green Bay shockingly made it into the NFL playoffs and defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round. They also have the youngest roster in the entire NFL, so they are expected to progress further as they develop their talent.

This factor also makes the defensive coordinator opening in Green Bay a crucial position to fill. Hiring the right candidate can help the team take a step forward and get even closer to making a deep postseason run.

Barry's defense posted mediocre numbers this season, including ranking 17th in yards allowed, 10th in points allowed and 23rd in takeaways. It was his worst statistical season in any of his three years.

Here are three of the top candidates whom they should consider.

Packers' top three defensive coordinator candidates

#1, Wink Martindale

Things didn't work out for Wink Martindale with the New York Giants, but he is still one of the NFL's most respected defensive coordinators. He previously helped the Baltimore Ravens consistently perform as one of the best defenses. They ranked inside of the top 10 in yards allowed and points allowed for three consecutive seasons.

He was recently released by the Giants and is one of the top available candidates.

#2, Ron Rivera

Ron Rivera was recently fired as the head coach of the Washington Commanders. He appears unlikely to get another head coaching gig this year, so he may instead choose to go back to being a defensive coordinator if he doesn't retire.

His success in this role with the Los Angeles Chargers is what earned him a head coaching job in the first place, where he helped the Carolina Panthers reach a Super Bowl.

#3, Patrick Graham

The Las Vegas Raiders ranked among the top 10 teams in total defense during the 2023 season, despite a relatively disappointing year. Patrick Graham is one of the reasons why, as he has been a successful defensive coordinator for five years coming from the Bill Belichick coaching tree.

Depending on who new head coach Antonio Pierce names as his defensive coordinator, Graham could become available.