Green Bay Packers injury report: Latest on Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Jaire Alexander and more for Week 12

The Green Bay Packers have a 4-6 record going into Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season. The franchise is in a state of rebuilding following the departure of Aaron Rodgers, and their uneven results have reflected just as much.

Ahead of their Week 12 game against the Detroit Lions, let's take a look at the team's injury report as well as give you updates on three key players. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Green Bay Packers injury report

According to the Green Bay Packers website, 17 players are currently on the injury report following Tuesday's practice session. It shouldn't come as a surprise following an exerting game in Week 11.

There was a group of Packers who were limited participants in Tuesday's practice. They include Jaire Alexander, Kenny Clark, AJ Dillon, Rudy Ford, Elgton Jenkins, Keisean Nixon, Darnell Savage, and Jayden Reed.

However, perhaps more worryingly, some Green Bay Packers did not participate in Tuesday's session, notably De'Vondre Campbell, Josiah Deguara, Aaron Jones, Luke Musgrave, Dontayvion Wicks, and Emanuel Wilson.

Aaron Jones' injury update

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Aaron Jones will likely miss the Packers' Week 12 game due to a sprained MCL. However, the star running back is expected to return to action before the end of the season.

The good news is that Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has said Jones will not be placed on injured reserve. That means the veteran running back is expected to miss no more than four games.

Aaron Jones, the Packers' franchise running back, has 245 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns this season. It's impossible to replace such a powerful threat, and Jordan Love will have to level up for the next several weeks without his safety net.

AJ Dillon's injury update

According to reports, AJ Dillon was limited at Tuesday's practice session. The backup running back continues to struggle for fitness heading into the business end of the 2023 season.

However, due to Aaron Jones' injury, we expect Dillon to play a pivotal role in Week 12 as long as he is declared fit for the game.

Jaire Alexander's injury update

Jaire Alexander missed Week 11 action due to a shoulder injury, and since then, he has remained limited in practice. The cornerback's health is very important to the Packers' defense, as he is one of the best defensive backs in the league.

However, if he's not ready to return to action by Thanksgiving Day, then Corey Ballentine would be a decent candidate to replace him for the time being.