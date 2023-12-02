Green Bay Packers Injury Report: Latest on Aaron Jones, Jaire Alexander, Jaden Reed and more for Week 13

The Green Bay Packers have a huge game this Sunday in Week 13 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. On Sunday night, the Packers will host the visiting Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. in a very important game for the Packers to get back on the playoff track.

At 5-6, the Packers can't afford to lose. They're tied for second place in the NFC North with the Minnesota Vikings as both are behind the 8-3 Detroit Lions.

Quarterback Jordan Love looks like he could be the Packers' franchise quarterback, but he's played inconsistently this season. The Packers are a relatively younger team and have certainly had their ups-and-downs this season.

Green Bay Packers' Week 13 injury report

Jaire Alexander during Green Bay Packers v Las Vegas Raiders

As the Green Bay Packers prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night, they could be without a few key players. They've already ruled out one of their star offensive players.

Here's a look at some of the Packers' player's status' for Sunday night's game:

Aaron Jones injury update

Unfortunately for Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers, he won't suit up for this weekend's game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. The Packers have ruled him out with the same knee injury that kept him out of this past week's game. He's still recovering from an MCL sprain in his knee.

Jaire Alexander injury update

Green Bay Packers star cornerback Jaire Alexander is currently questionable to suit up for Sunday's game with a shoulder injury.

Alexander has missed the last three games with the shoulder injury that he suffered while making an interception earlier this season. He could make his return this Sunday or be forced to sit another game due to the nagging injury.

Jayden Reed injury update

WR Jayden Reed is also questionable to play Sunday with a chest injury. Like Alexander, Reed has practiced this week and looks like he will play again this Sunday. The 23-year-old has played through the same chest injury the last two games.

The Packers have several other players on the injury report. Cornerback Eric Stokes is trending towards not playing, as he is listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury.

Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, tight end Josiah Deguara, safety Rudy Ford, cornerback Robert Rochell, safety Darnell Savage, and wide receiver Dontavyvion Wicks are all listed as questionable.

As for the Kansas City Chiefs, they've ruled out linebacker Nick Bolton for Sunday's game and running back Jerick McKinnon is listed as questionable.