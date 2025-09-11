  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Green Bay Packers injury report: Latest on Jordan Love, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, and more for Week 2

Green Bay Packers injury report: Latest on Jordan Love, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, and more for Week 2

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Sep 11, 2025 12:30 GMT
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings - Source: Getty
Green Bay Packers injury report: Latest on Jordan Love, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, and more for Week 2 - Source: Getty

The Green Bay Packers opened their 2025 season with a win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Matt LaFleur's team was dominant in the Week 1 game, making a statement against the team that finished with the top seed in the NFC last year.

Ad

Detroit's typically potent attack was held to only 246 total yards by Green Bay's strong defense from the first minute until the very end of the game.

The Packers will be looking to build on that impressive win in Week 2 when they play a second consecutive home game on Thursday night against the Washington Commanders, who also recorded a win to start the year.

Here, we will take a look at the Packers' injury report ahead of the Thursday Night Football game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Green Bay Packers injury report Week 2

The Green Bay Packers issued an estimated injury report on Monday, as they didn't hold a practice. On Tuesday, however, they listed guard Aaron Banks (ankle/groin), cornerback Bo Melton (shoulder), defensive end Brenton Cox Jr. (groin), and right tackle Zach Tom (oblique) as nonparticipants after they held a walkthrough.

These players were all unable to complete the Week 1 game due to injuries sustained during the game against the Lions last weekend. When coach Matt LaFleur was asked about Tom and Banks' potential return for Week 2, he replied, “We’ll see.”

Ad

Safety Zayne Anderson (knee), defensive end Micah Parsons (back), linebacker Quay Walker (quadricep), receiver Dontayvion Wicks (calf), defensive end Barryn Sorrell (knee), and cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) were the players Green Bay listed as limited practice participants on Tuesday. Three of these players—Anderson, Hobbs, and Sorrell—did not participate in Week 1 due to injuries.

Wicks, Parsons, and Reed all played against the Lions on Sunday despite logging only limited practice time last week. It is unclear how Quay Walker sustained a quadricep injury as he took every defensive snap for Green Bay last weekend.

Ad
Ad

Jordan Love's injury update

When Jordan Love suffered a left thumb injury during training camp activities in August, concerns arose about how he'd perform in the regular season. He was able to allay such concerns in Week 1 against the Lions by completing 16 of his 22 throws for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Love has been an estimated full participant in practice, so even though he was included on the Packers' injury report this week ahead of Week 2, he is not in danger of missing the game.

Ad

Jayden Reed's injury update

Jayden Reed was listed on the Green Bay Packers' injury report with a foot issue he suffered in training last week ahead of the opening game. He did, however, manage to record two limited practices before being declared 'questionable' for the contest.

Reed had a good outing against the Lions, posting three receptions for 45 receiving yards and a touchdown. However, he has now appeared on the Packers' injury report again ahead of Week 2.

Ad

Reed started the week as an estimated nonparticipant, but following Tuesday's walkthrough, his classification was changed to limited. He is expected to play on Thursday if he doesn't suffer any further setbacks before the game.

Matthew Golden's injury update

Matthew Golden entered the Week 1 game with no known ankle issues and he did not appear to have been hurt during the game against the Lions. However, he was listed as having an ankle ailment on the team's injury report on Monday.

Golden was an estimated limited practice participant to start the week on Monday, but he was upgraded to a full participant on the injury report the team issued on Tuesday. He's expected to be a full go against the Commanders.

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications