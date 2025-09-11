Green Bay Packers injury report: Latest on Jordan Love, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, and more for Week 2

The Green Bay Packers opened their 2025 season with a win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Matt LaFleur's team was dominant in the Week 1 game, making a statement against the team that finished with the top seed in the NFC last year.Detroit's typically potent attack was held to only 246 total yards by Green Bay's strong defense from the first minute until the very end of the game.The Packers will be looking to build on that impressive win in Week 2 when they play a second consecutive home game on Thursday night against the Washington Commanders, who also recorded a win to start the year.Here, we will take a look at the Packers' injury report ahead of the Thursday Night Football game.Green Bay Packers injury report Week 2The Green Bay Packers issued an estimated injury report on Monday, as they didn't hold a practice. On Tuesday, however, they listed guard Aaron Banks (ankle/groin), cornerback Bo Melton (shoulder), defensive end Brenton Cox Jr. (groin), and right tackle Zach Tom (oblique) as nonparticipants after they held a walkthrough.These players were all unable to complete the Week 1 game due to injuries sustained during the game against the Lions last weekend. When coach Matt LaFleur was asked about Tom and Banks' potential return for Week 2, he replied, “We’ll see.”Safety Zayne Anderson (knee), defensive end Micah Parsons (back), linebacker Quay Walker (quadricep), receiver Dontayvion Wicks (calf), defensive end Barryn Sorrell (knee), and cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) were the players Green Bay listed as limited practice participants on Tuesday. Three of these players—Anderson, Hobbs, and Sorrell—did not participate in Week 1 due to injuries.Wicks, Parsons, and Reed all played against the Lions on Sunday despite logging only limited practice time last week. It is unclear how Quay Walker sustained a quadricep injury as he took every defensive snap for Green Bay last weekend.Jordan Love's injury updateWhen Jordan Love suffered a left thumb injury during training camp activities in August, concerns arose about how he'd perform in the regular season. He was able to allay such concerns in Week 1 against the Lions by completing 16 of his 22 throws for 188 yards and two touchdowns.Love has been an estimated full participant in practice, so even though he was included on the Packers' injury report this week ahead of Week 2, he is not in danger of missing the game.Jayden Reed's injury updateJayden Reed was listed on the Green Bay Packers' injury report with a foot issue he suffered in training last week ahead of the opening game. He did, however, manage to record two limited practices before being declared 'questionable' for the contest.Reed had a good outing against the Lions, posting three receptions for 45 receiving yards and a touchdown. However, he has now appeared on the Packers' injury report again ahead of Week 2.Reed started the week as an estimated nonparticipant, but following Tuesday's walkthrough, his classification was changed to limited. He is expected to play on Thursday if he doesn't suffer any further setbacks before the game.Matthew Golden's injury updateMatthew Golden entered the Week 1 game with no known ankle issues and he did not appear to have been hurt during the game against the Lions. However, he was listed as having an ankle ailment on the team's injury report on Monday.Golden was an estimated limited practice participant to start the week on Monday, but he was upgraded to a full participant on the injury report the team issued on Tuesday. He's expected to be a full go against the Commanders.