Green Bay Packers injury report: Latest on MarShawn Lloyd, Jordan Morgan, Colby Wooden and more for Week 11

The Green Bay Packers will face the Chicago Bears in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season. With a 6-3 record, the Green Bay Packers are well-placed to make the playoffs in the NFC.

Ahead of their matchup against the rebuilding Bears, let's examine the players listed as out, doubtful and questionable on the final injury report.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Green Bay Packers injury report

MarShawn Lloyd's injury update

According to CBS Sports, MarShawn Lloyd will miss Sunday's fixture against the Chicago Bears due to ankle, hamstring and abdomen issues. The running back only recently returned from the injured reserve but is now set for an additional spell on the sidelines.

Furthermore, the report states that Lloyd is dealing with appendicitis, which could keep him out of action for a further two or three weeks.

Jordan Morgan's injury update

According to CBS Sports, Jordan Morgan has been placed on the injured reserve. The offensive lineman has a shoulder injury and wasn't able to practice on Friday.

The report states that Morgan aggregated the shoulder issue sometime during the week and will now miss the next four games due to being added to the IR. In the meantime, Sean Rhyan will likely be tasked with stepping into Morgan's role as the team's starting right guard.

Colby Wooden's injury update

According to Fantasy Pros, Colby Wooden is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bears. The defensive lineman is dealing with a shoulder issue heading into the game.

Wooden did not participate in a single practice session this week. Hence, it's likely that he'll remain as an unused bench player for the crunch matchup.

Expand Tweet

Jaire Alexander’s injury update

According to Yahoo Sports, Green Bay Packers' superstar cornerback Jaire Alexander is listed as questionable ahead of the Bears game. The All-Pro cornerback is dealing with a knee injury and was a limited participant in every training session this week.

Alexander is the Green Bay Packers' best cornerback, and he will be needed against a stacked Bears receiver corps. If he plays, he'll be tasked with covering for Keenan Allen, DJ Moore or Rome Odunze.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.