Green Bay Packers schedule 2021: 3 easiest and toughest games of season

Green Bay Packers 2021: Three easiest and toughest games of season

The Green Bay Packers have the fourth-hardest NFL schedule for the 2021 season. In 2020, they had the 15th-hardest and went 13-3 with Aaron Rodgers on his revenge tour, and winning the MVP. The Green Bay Packers are still the top team in the NFC North, but they must also face the AFC North, NFC West, and Kansas City Chiefs. Aaron Rodgers will likely be playing his final year as a Cheesehead and the team is hoping he can lead them to one more Super Bowl. That could be a difficult task with their schedule this year. There are some easy matchups mixed in with the tough ones, though.

Toughest games for Green Bay Packers in 2021

#1 - Kansas City Chiefs

In Week 9, the Green Bay Packers will travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs in a possible pre-Super Bowl match. The last game between these two teams was back in 2019, but Patrick Mahomes was injured and Matt Moore lost the game for the Chiefs. This will be the first time Aaron Rodgers faces Patrick Mahomes and it should be the most-popular game of that Sunday evening. The game could go either way and the Green Bay Packers could easily win or lose this game.

#2 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Green Bay Packers will host the Pittsburgh Steelers as both Ben Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers could be playing their final seasons in the league. Some may not see the Steelers as much of a threat, but their defense is low-key great and the offense has potential when on the same page. Aaron Jones could end up with little production against Pittsburgh's front seven and Ben Roethlisberger has a tendency to pull off 500-yard games from time to time. The Green Bay Packers will enter the game as the favorites, but it won't be an easy win for them.

#3 - Arizona Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks will also be a tough matchup, but the Green Bay Packers have had more recent success over Russell Wilson. The Packers are 0-3 in their last three games against the Arizona Cardinals, the latest back in 2018 with Josh Rosen as the QB. Kyler Murray is a much better QB with a better roster around him, which should worry the Green Bay Packers. They will be fresh off battling Washington's defense to face Arizona and the Chiefs the following weeks. It would be smart to hedge your bets on Arizona, who will likely be the underdogs.

Easiest games for Green Bay Packers in 2021

#1 - New Orleans Saints

Against Drew Brees, this is a different story. Now there is a new QB, no Michael Thomas, and a defense in shambles. The Green Bay Packers face the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 and should start off the season with a dominant win. The Saints won't have a horrible season, but starting off with Aaron Rodgers is never good for any team, let alone one in transition.

#2 - Cincinnati Bengals

On paper, the Cincinnati Bengals had gotten the best of the Green Bay Packers in the past, leading their all-time series 7-6. Their last meeting was in 2017 and the Packers still only won in OT against Andy Dalton. Joe Burrow should be an excellent QB, but the roster around him isn't ready to handle Aaron Rodgers' offense.

#3 - Detroit Lions

Technically, these are two easy games for the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 and Week 18. The Packers get to start and end their 2021 season against the Lions, who seem to be the future holders of a top-five pick. Detroit hasn't won against the Green Bay Packers since 2018, but DeShone Kizer played most of the game.

