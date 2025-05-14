Green Bay Packers schedule 2025: Dates, time, TV channel, opponents & season outlook

The Green Bay Packers, led by head coach Matt LaFleur, finished 11-6 last season and qualified for the NFC playoffs for the second time in two seasons with Jordan Love as the starting quarterback.
The Packers only managed to finish third in their division last season, despite their record, demonstrating how strong the NFC North division was. Given that the Packers will also be playing teams from the AFC North and NFC East this season, their schedule is expected to be even more difficult.
The Packers' 2025 schedule is broken down here.
Green Bay Packers schedule 2025 and opponents
The Green Bay Packers started the 2024 season with a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the first NFL game played in Brazil. The team will get another opportunity to start with a win this year, but they will have to do it against last season's No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Detroit Lions.
After winning just one game against divisional opponents last year, the Packers can make a statement if they defeat the Lions at Lambeau Field on Sept. 7.
The Packers will host the Eagles on Nov. 10 on Monday Night Football this season. This game will give Green Bay a chance to exact revenge on the Eagles after losing twice to them last season, including a wildcard round loss at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Green Bay Packers will play the Chicago Bears on the road on Saturday, Dec. 20, in Week 16 on Fox Sports.
The schedule will be updated as new information comes to light.
Green Bay Packers home schedule 2025
Five of the Green Bay Packers' nine games against teams who qualified for the playoffs last season will be played at home. The teams Green Bay will face at home are the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Green Bay Packers road schedule 2025
The Packers have poor away records against a couple of the teams they will play on the road in 2025, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-6 in the last six games) and the Denver Broncos (1-8).
The other teams the Packers will be playing on the road are the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals.
Green Bay Packers 2025 season outlook
The Green Bay Packers' offseason roster additions show their commitment to assembling a team that can contend for the Super Bowl, but they will have one of the most difficult schedules this season and a difficult path to playoff qualification.
Many variables can affect the team's course, but there is good reason to believe that the Packers will at least match their wild-card status from last year.
Despite losing a number of important players to injuries, they managed to win 11 games last season, and it is fair to assume that they will continue to improve in 2025.
