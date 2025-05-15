Green Bay Packers schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Green Bay Packers had an up and down 2024 season, one that saw the franchise struggle without a clear WR1, yet also have one of the best QB-RB duos in the NFL in Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs.
The Packers finished with a record of 11-6 and held the No. 7 seed in the NFC heading into the playoffs. However, the team struggled in the Wild Card round, losing 22-10 to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles.
By means of the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, let's take a look at the Packers 2025 schedule in detail, and analyze a game-by-game projection as well.
Green Bay Packers 2025 Schedule
Week 1 (September 7): vs. Detroit Lions at home, 4:25 PM ET
Week 2 (September 11): vs. Washington Commanders at home, 8:15 PM ET
Week 3 (September 21): at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM ET
Week 4 (September 28): at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 PM ET
Week 5: BYE
Week 6 (October 12): vs. Cincinnati Bengals at home, 4:25 PM ET
Week 7 (October 19): at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 PM ET
Week 8 (October 26): at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 PM ET
Week 9 (November 2): vs. Carolina Panthers at home, 1:00 PM ET
Week 10 (November 10): vs. Philadelphia Eagles at home, 8:15 PM ET
Week 11 (November 16): at New York Giants, 1:00 PM ET
Week 12 (November 23): vs. Minnesota Vikings at home, 1:00 PM ET
Week 13 (November 27): at Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM ET
Week 14 (December 7): vs. Chicago Bears at home, 1:00 PM ET
Week 15 (December 14): at Denver Broncos, 4:25 PM ET
Week 16 (December 20): at Chicago Bears, time TBD
Week 17 (TBD): vs. Baltimore Ravens at home, time TBD
Week 18 (TBD): at Minnesota Vikings, time TBD
Green Bay Packers 2025: Game-by-Game Prediction
Week 1: Packers vs. Lions
Prediction: 17-29
Week 2: Packers vs. Commanders
Prediction: 18-20
Week 3: Packers at Browns
Prediction: 24-16
Week 4: Packers at Cowboys
Prediction: 27-23
Week 5: BYE
Week 6: Packers vs. Bengals
Prediction: 14-15
Week 7: Packers at Cardinals
Prediction: 17-21
Week 8: Packers at Steelers
Prediction: 27-15
Week 9: Packers vs. Panthers
Prediction: 15-19
Week 10: Packers vs. Eagles
Prediction: 19-31
Week 11: Packers at Giants
Prediction: 38-21
Week 12: Packers vs. Vikings
Prediction: 23-26
Week 13: Packers at Lions
Prediction: 39-15
Week 14: Packers vs. Bears
Prediction: 26-22
Week 15: Packers at Broncos
Prediction: 23-17
Week 16: Packers at Bears
Prediction: 25-21
Week 17: Packers vs. Ravens
Prediction: 22-33
Week 18: Packers at Vikings
Prediction: 30-22
Green Bay Packers' predicted 2025 regular-season record
Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor projected that the Packers would finish the regular season with a record of 9-8, something good enough for first place in the very tight NFC North division. Both the Lions and Bears were projected to finish 9-8 as well.
According to this prediction, the Packers would also qualify for the playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the NFC.
