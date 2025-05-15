Green Bay Packers schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Green Bay Packers had an up and down 2024 season, one that saw the franchise struggle without a clear WR1, yet also have one of the best QB-RB duos in the NFL in Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs.

The Packers finished with a record of 11-6 and held the No. 7 seed in the NFC heading into the playoffs. However, the team struggled in the Wild Card round, losing 22-10 to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

By means of the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, let's take a look at the Packers 2025 schedule in detail, and analyze a game-by-game projection as well.

Green Bay Packers 2025 Schedule

Week 1 (September 7): vs. Detroit Lions at home, 4:25 PM ET

Week 2 (September 11): vs. Washington Commanders at home, 8:15 PM ET

Week 3 (September 21): at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM ET

Week 4 (September 28): at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 PM ET

Week 5: BYE

Week 6 (October 12): vs. Cincinnati Bengals at home, 4:25 PM ET

Week 7 (October 19): at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 PM ET

Week 8 (October 26): at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 PM ET

Week 9 (November 2): vs. Carolina Panthers at home, 1:00 PM ET

Week 10 (November 10): vs. Philadelphia Eagles at home, 8:15 PM ET

Week 11 (November 16): at New York Giants, 1:00 PM ET

Week 12 (November 23): vs. Minnesota Vikings at home, 1:00 PM ET

Week 13 (November 27): at Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM ET

Week 14 (December 7): vs. Chicago Bears at home, 1:00 PM ET

Week 15 (December 14): at Denver Broncos, 4:25 PM ET

Week 16 (December 20): at Chicago Bears, time TBD

Week 17 (TBD): vs. Baltimore Ravens at home, time TBD

Week 18 (TBD): at Minnesota Vikings, time TBD

Green Bay Packers 2025: Game-by-Game Prediction

Week 1: Packers vs. Lions

Prediction: 17-29

Week 2: Packers vs. Commanders

Prediction: 18-20

Week 3: Packers at Browns

Prediction: 24-16

Week 4: Packers at Cowboys

Prediction: 27-23

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Packers vs. Bengals

Prediction: 14-15

Week 7: Packers at Cardinals

Prediction: 17-21

Week 8: Packers at Steelers

Prediction: 27-15

Week 9: Packers vs. Panthers

Prediction: 15-19

Week 10: Packers vs. Eagles

Prediction: 19-31

Week 11: Packers at Giants

Prediction: 38-21

Week 12: Packers vs. Vikings

Prediction: 23-26

Week 13: Packers at Lions

Prediction: 39-15

Week 14: Packers vs. Bears

Prediction: 26-22

Week 15: Packers at Broncos

Prediction: 23-17

Week 16: Packers at Bears

Prediction: 25-21

Week 17: Packers vs. Ravens

Prediction: 22-33

Week 18: Packers at Vikings

Prediction: 30-22

Green Bay Packers' predicted 2025 regular-season record

Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor projected that the Packers would finish the regular season with a record of 9-8, something good enough for first place in the very tight NFC North division. Both the Lions and Bears were projected to finish 9-8 as well.

According to this prediction, the Packers would also qualify for the playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the NFC.

