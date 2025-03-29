Green Bay Packers Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2025 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Matt LaFleur and Co.

During the 2025 NFL draft, the Green Bay Packers will attempt to bolster the roster that made it to the NFC playoffs for the second consecutive year in 2024.

Before April's draft, the Packers are permitted to invite up to 30 candidates for formal pre-draft visits. The top 30 visits can be used to help recruiters expand the scouting report on a more obscure candidate or get a deeper look at a top prospect.

The Packers have selected more than 10 players who visited on official visits in the last three years, and they have also acquired a number of other players as undrafted free agents.

Now that March is coming to an end and the 2025 NFL draft is less than a month away, let's see who the Packers have invited on top-30 visits.

Tracking the Green Bay Packers' top 30 pre-draft visits

1) Isaiah Bond (wide receiver) - Texas

The Green Bay Packers are scheduled to host Isaiah Bond on a top-30 visit, according to CJ Vogel of On Texas Football. Bond recorded 82 receptions for 1,208 yards with Alabama and Texas in his final two seasons in college.

Bond is among the fastest players in this year's draft class with a 40-yard sprint time of 4.39 seconds at the combine. According to Next Gen Stats, he also ran a 4.35 at Texas' pro day and peaked at 24.17 mph.

2) James Pearce Jr. (edge rusher) - Tennessee

James Pearce Jr. was in Green Bay this week, according to Packer Report, on a top-30 visit. Considered a first-round pick, the 6-foot-5, 245-pound edge rusher spent three seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers, including one in 2024 in which he recorded 7.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss. He was selected to the first-team All-SEC at the end of the 2024 season for the second straight year.

The combination of Pearce's exceptional athleticism and elite level of production might help the Packers' defense.

3) Shemar Stewart (edge rusher) - Texas A&M

Shemar Stewart has had a top-30 pre-draft visit to the Green Bay Packers. The star edge rusher shared a picture of himself touring Lambeau Field on his Instagram account earlier this month. This type of post is common among players who visit the Packers on draft visits.

Stewart, who is 6-foot-5 and weighs 267 pounds, is expected to be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. Despite having only 4.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss in three seasons in college, he possesses the strength and quickness that NFL teams look for in an edge rusher.

4) Mykel Williams (defensive end) - Georgia

According to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network, Mykel Williams is also expected to visit the Packers as part of an official top-30 visit before the 2025 NFL draft.

The 20-year-old Williams was selected to the All-SEC team in 2023 and 2024. He concluded his three-year tenure at Georgia with 14 sacks, 23 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.

5) Shavon Revel (cornerback) - East Carolina

According to reports, Shavon Revel, one of the best cornerbacks in the 2025 NFL draft class, will visit the Packers in the top 30 next week.

The Packers may have to select Revel with their No. 23 pick rather than waiting until the second round since he is regarded as a first-round target.

Before suffering a season-ending ACL injury, Ravel had allowed only a completion rate of just over 42% and recorded two interceptions in the first three games of the 2024 season. As of right now, it doesn't appear that the injury will prevent him from starting the 2025 NFL season.

The Packers have also reportedly scheduled pre-draft visits with a pair of offensive linemen:

6) Esa Pole (offensive lineman) - Washington State

7) Jacob Bayer (center) - Arkansas State

