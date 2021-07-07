Green Bay Packers training camp 2021 dates, schedule, location, tickets & more

The Green Bay Packers have had an eventful offseason, to say the least. The Aaron Rodgers situation has grabbed any and all headlines in every conversation about the Packers so far, and it's unlikely to reach a denouement anytime soon.

As the 2021 training camp approaches, the Packers will be looking forward to focusing on on-field action rather than off-field drama. Training camp is a big deal for Green Bay fans and thousands are sure to turn up to show their support this year.

Here are all the details you need to know about the Packers' training camp activities.

When does the Packers' training camp begin?

The Green Bay Packers' 2021 training camp begins on Wednesday, July 28. It will be the first of four straight practices as part of the opening week, from July 28-31.

For the first time in league history, NFL teams will have a unified start to their training camps.

For the first time, the NFL will have a unified start to training camp, with 29 teams set to report Tuesday, July 27 -- 47 days before the Sunday of Week 1, as allowed by the CBA -- and plans for league-wide practices and fan events Saturday, July 31.



Midsummer Madness, anyone? — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 25, 2021

The Packers will open the second week of training cap with three more open practices on August 2, 3, and 5, before Family Night at Lambeau Field on Saturday, August 7. Green Bay will have three open practices from August 10-12 before its first preseason game on August 14 at home against the Houston Texans.

Green Bay will finish its open sessions of training camp with two joint practices on August 18 and 19 with the New York Jets, before facing the Jets at Lambeau Field on August 21.

Important dates on the preseason calendar include:

Friday, July 23 – Rookie players report

– Rookie players report Friday, July 23 – Packers 1K Kids Run, presented by Polaris, 6 p.m.

– Packers 1K Kids Run, presented by Polaris, 6 p.m. Saturday, July 24 – Packers 5K Run/Walk, presented by Bellin Health, Lambeau Field, 8 a.m.

– Packers 5K Run/Walk, presented by Bellin Health, Lambeau Field, 8 a.m. Monday, July 26 – Packers Annual Meeting of Shareholders, 11 a.m.

– Packers Annual Meeting of Shareholders, 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 27 – Veteran players report

– Veteran players report Wednesday, July 28 – First practice, 10:10 a.m., Ray Nitschke Field

– First practice, 10:10 a.m., Ray Nitschke Field Saturday, Aug. 7 – Family Night, presented by Bellin Health, Lambeau Field

– Family Night, presented by Bellin Health, Lambeau Field Thursday, Aug. 19 – Last practice open to public, 10:10 a.m., Ray Nitschke Field

Where will the Green Bay Packers' training camp be held?

As in the past, training camp practices are scheduled to take place at Ray Nitschke Field and Packers Family Night will be at Lambeau Field. All practices that are open to the public will begin at 10:10 a.m.

The Packers will use their facilities at Lambeau Field for their entire training camp operations, including practice, meals and meetings.

How much does a ticket to the Packers' training camp cost?

Tickets for Packers Family Night on August 7 will go on sale Wednesday, July 14, at 10 a.m. Tickets, which will be only mobile and priced at $10, will be available for purchase online on Ticketmaster's website.

The Packers are yet to release ticket information for the open practice, but keep an eye on the official training camp website for more information.

Fans will be permitted to attend practices, but certain fan elements of the traditional training camp experience are still being determined. As training camp approaches, more information will be shared so fans know what to expect before they come to practice.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha