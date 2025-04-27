Green Bay Packers undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers selected eight players during the three days of the 2025 NFL Draft, which is tied for the fewest draft selections the franchise has made since general manager Brian Gutekunst assumed the role in 2018. However, Gutekunst and his team made sure to sign a handful of undrafted free agents after the draft ended on Saturday.

Here, we will take a look at which players the Packers signed as UDFAs after the end of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Green Bay Packers 2025 undrafted free agents tracker

A list of the Packers' undrafted free agent signings is as follows:

Amar Johnson, Running back, South Dakota State

Jalen White, Running back, Georgia Southern

Julian Fleming, Wide receiver, Penn State

Tyler Cooper, Offensive lineman, Minnesota

J.J. Lippe, Offensive lineman, Northern Illinois

Brant Banks, Offensive lineman, Rice

Nazir Stackhouse, Defensive tackle, Georgia

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Linebacker, Kentucky

Tyron Herring, Cornerback, Delaware

Kahzir “Buggs” Brown, Cornerback, Florida Atlantic

Johnathan Baldwin, Safety, UNLV

Amar Johnson, weighing 205 pounds, accomplished an amazing 40-yard dash time of 4.39 seconds at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. He amassed 3,1996 rushing yards during his time playing for South Dakota in college.

Jalen White recorded a 4.57-second sprint time in the 40-yard at the combine. He totaled 3,000 running yards and 36 touchdowns with Georgia Southern.

After leaving high school as a five-star prospect, Julian Fleming's output declined in college, as he accumulated only 963 receiving yards over four years at Ohio State and then another dismal 176 yards in 16 outings with Penn State last season.

J.J. Lippe played nearly 2,500 snaps at left guard during his three years as a vital member of Minnesota's offensive line. The 6-foot-5, 302-pound player also played all the four other offensive line positions at the collegiate level, tallying 297 snaps at right tackle, 144 at right guard, 91 at center, and 43 at left tackle.

Brank Banks played left guard and right tackle during his final two years of college at Rice after beginning his career at Nebraska. He also played sparingly at right guard and left tackle.

Nazir Stackhouse was an important piece of Georgia’s defensive line during his three years there. He might end up being a steal for the Packers as an undrafted free agent after he was initially predicted to be a late-round pick in the draft.

Given that the Packers lack depth at the off-ball linebacker position, it wouldn't be a surprise if Jamon Dumas-Johnson, who ran a 40-yard dash in 4.60 seconds, ends up making the team's active roster.

Tyron Herring, who stands 6 feet 1 inch and weighs 201 pounds, completed a 40-yard dash in 4.49 seconds at his pro day last month.

A recap of the Green Bay Packers 2025 NFL Draft picks

Round 1, No. 23: Matthew Golden, WR (Texas)

Round 2, No. 54: Anthony Belton, OL (NC State)

Round 3, No. 87: Savion Williams, WR (TCU)

Round 4, No. 124: Barryn Sorrell, DE (Texas)

Round 5, No. 159: Collin Oliver, LB (Oklahoma)

Round 6, No. 198: Warren Brinson, DL (Georgia)

Round 7, No 237: Micah Robinson, CB (Tulae)

Round 7, No. 250: John Williams, OL (Cincinnati)

