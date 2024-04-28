Green Bay Packers Undrafted Free Agents Signings Tracker After 2024 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers are a team on the rise, and their performances in the 2023 NFL season deserve a round of applause. The Packers entered the season with minimal expectations following the departure of franchise legend Aaron Rodgers, but that didn't stop them from making their deepest postseason run in years.
After an impressive 2023 season, the Packers front office set out to add players via the NFL draft. This article will examine the players selected by the Packers and undrafted free agents that the team is inviting to tryouts.
Green Bay Packers 2024 Undrafted Free Agent Signings (Updating)
Here's a list of the undrafted free-agent signings made by the Green Bay Packers:
- Running back – Jarveon Howard, Alcorn State
- Wide receiver– Julian Hicks, Albany (Invited to Minicamp)
- Tight end – Messiah Swinson, Arizona State
- Offensive tackle– Donovan Jennings, USF
- Offensive tackle – Trente Jones, Michigan
- Defensive tackle – James Ester, Northern Illinois
- Defensive tackle – Rodney Matthews, Ohio
- Punter – Porter Wilson, Duke (Invited to Minicamp)
- Long snapper – Peter Bowden, Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers 2024 NFL draft picks: A recap
The Green Bay Packers had a productive time in the 2024 NFL draft. Here's a list of the picks:
- Round 1: No. 25 - Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
- Round 2: No. 45 - (from the New Orleans Saints through the Denver Broncos) - Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
- Round 2: No. 58 - Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
- Round 3: No. 88 - MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC
- Round 3: No. 91 (from the Buffalo Bills) - Ty’Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri
- Round 4: No. 111 (from the New York Jets) - Evan Williams, S, Oregon
- Round 5: No 163 (from the Buffalo Bills) - Jacob Monk, C, Duke
- Round 5: No. 169 - Kitan Oladapo, S, Oregon State
- Round 6: No. 202 -Travis Glover, OT, Georgia State
- Round 7: No. 245 - Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane
- Round 7: No. 255 - Kalen King, CB, Penn State
The Packers have a young and ambitious roster that should keep them in NFC conference contention for the next few years. The team played phenomenal football in 2023, and its fans will be hoping for more of the same in the 2024 season.
The Packers will be led by Jordan Love, and the team will welcome their new draft picks (and undrafted free agents) at training camp. It's a great time to be a Packers fan.