Green Bay Packers Undrafted Free Agents Signings Tracker After 2024 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers are a team on the rise, and their performances in the 2023 NFL season deserve a round of applause. The Packers entered the season with minimal expectations following the departure of franchise legend Aaron Rodgers, but that didn't stop them from making their deepest postseason run in years.

After an impressive 2023 season, the Packers front office set out to add players via the NFL draft. This article will examine the players selected by the Packers and undrafted free agents that the team is inviting to tryouts.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Green Bay Packers 2024 Undrafted Free Agent Signings (Updating)

Here's a list of the undrafted free-agent signings made by the Green Bay Packers:

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

Running back – Jarveon Howard, Alcorn State

Wide receiver– Julian Hicks, Albany (Invited to Minicamp)

Tight end – Messiah Swinson, Arizona State

Offensive tackle– Donovan Jennings, USF

Offensive tackle – Trente Jones, Michigan

Defensive tackle – James Ester, Northern Illinois

Defensive tackle – Rodney Matthews, Ohio

Punter – Porter Wilson, Duke (Invited to Minicamp)

Long snapper – Peter Bowden, Wisconsin

Expand Tweet

Green Bay Packers 2024 NFL draft picks: A recap

The Green Bay Packers had a productive time in the 2024 NFL draft. Here's a list of the picks:

Round 1: No. 25 - Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

Round 2: No. 45 - (from the New Orleans Saints through the Denver Broncos) - Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

Round 2: No. 58 - Javon Bullard, S, Georgia

Round 3: No. 88 - MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC

Round 3: No. 91 (from the Buffalo Bills) - Ty’Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri

Round 4: No. 111 (from the New York Jets) - Evan Williams, S, Oregon

Round 5: No 163 (from the Buffalo Bills) - Jacob Monk, C, Duke

Round 5: No. 169 - Kitan Oladapo, S, Oregon State

Round 6: No. 202 -Travis Glover, OT, Georgia State

Round 7: No. 245 - Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane

Round 7: No. 255 - Kalen King, CB, Penn State

The Packers have a young and ambitious roster that should keep them in NFC conference contention for the next few years. The team played phenomenal football in 2023, and its fans will be hoping for more of the same in the 2024 season.

The Packers will be led by Jordan Love, and the team will welcome their new draft picks (and undrafted free agents) at training camp. It's a great time to be a Packers fan.