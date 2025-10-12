Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals have lost each of their last three games without star quarterback Joe Burrow, who remains sidelined with a toe injury. As they get ready for Sunday's Week 6 game against the Green Bay Packers, the team will now look to their recent addition, Joe Flacco, as the starting quarterback.

Ad

The Packers had a bye last week, but before then, their last game ended in a 40-40 tie with the Dallas Cowboys, a game that saw quarterback Jordan Love pass for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

Here, we will look at which players are projected to start for both the Bengals and the Packers in their late-afternoon game at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals projected starting lineup for Week 6

Green Bay Packers projected starting lineup

Ad

Trending

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons - Source: Imagn

Below is how the Green Bay Packers are projected to line up on offense against the Cincinnati Bengals:

Ad

Position Starter QB Jordan Love RB Josh Jacobs WR Matthew Golden WR Romeo Dubbs WR Dontayvion Wicks TE Tucker Kraft LT Rasheed Walker LG Aaron Banks C Elgton Jenkins RG Sean Rhyan RT Zach Tom

Ad

Below is how the Packers will likely line up defensively against the Bengals on Sunday:

Position Starter LDE Rashan Gary LDT Colby Wooden RDT Karl Brooks RDE Micah Parsons WLB Edgerrin Cooper MLB Quay Walker SLB Isaiah McDuffie LCB Keisean Nixon SS Evan Williams FS Xavier McKinney RCB Carrington Valentine NB Javon Bullard

Ad

Below is how the Packers' special teams are projected to line up against the Bengals:

Position Starter PK Brandon McManus P Daniel Whelan H Daniel Whelan PR Matthew Golden KR Keisean Nixon LS Matt Orzech

Ad

Cincinnati Bengals projected starting lineup

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase - Source: Imagn

Below is how the Bengals are projected to line up on offense against the Packers:

Ad

Position Starter QB Joe Flacco RB Chase Brown WR Ja'Marr Chase WR Tee Higgins WR Andrei Iosivas TE Mike Gesicki LT Orlando Brown Jr. LG Dylan Fairchild C Ted Karras RG Dalton Risner RT Amarius Mims

Ad

Below is how the Bengals are projected to line up defensively against the Packers:

Position Starter LDE Joseph Ossai LDT T.J. Slaton Jr. RDT B.J. Hill RDE Trey Hendrickson WLB Demetrius Knight Jr. MLB Logan Wilson SLB Oren Burks LCB DJ Turner II SS Jordan Battle FS Geno Stone RCB Cam Taylor-Britt NB Dax Hill

Ad

Below is how the Bengals' special teams are projected to line up against the Packers:

Position Starter PK Evan McPherson P Ryan Rehkow H Ryan Rehkow PR Charlie Jones KR Charlie Jones LS William Wagner

Ad

Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals depth chart

Green Bay Packers depth chart

Below is a look at the Packers’ offensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Jordan Love Malik Willis - - RB Josh Jacobs Emmanuel Wilson Chris Brooks MarShawn Lloyd (IR) WR Matthew Golden Malik Heath Jayden Reed (IR) - WR Romeo Dubbs Savion Williams - - WR Dontayvion Wicks Christian Watson (out) - - TE Tucker Kraft Luke Musgrave John Fitzpatrick Ben Sims LT Rasheed Walker Anthony Belton (out) John Williams (out) - LG Aaron Banks Donovan Jennings - - C Elgton Jenkins Jacob Monk (IR) - - RG Sean Rhyan Jordan Morgan Travis Glover (IR) - RT Zach Tom Darrian Kinnard - -

Ad

Here is a look at the Packers’ defensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Rashan Gary Lukas Van Ness Brenton Cox Jr. (IR) - LDT Colby Wooden Nazir Stackhouse - - RDT Devonte Wyatt (out) Karl Brooks Warren Brinson - RDE Micah Parsons Kingsley Enagbare Barryn Sorrell Collin Oliver (out) WLB Edgerrin Cooper Nick Niemann - - MLB Quay Walker - - - SLB Isaiah McDuffie Ty'Ron Hopper - - LCB Keisean Nixon Kamal Hadden - - SS Evan Williams Zayne Anderson - - FS Xavier McKinney Kitan Oladapo - - RCB Carrington Valentine Nate Hobbs Bo Melton - NB Javon Bullard - - -

Ad

Here's a look at the Packers’ special teams depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PK Brandon McManus Lucas Havrisik - P Daniel Whelan - - H Daniel Whelan - - PR Matthew Golden Keisean Nixon Jayden Reed (IR) KR Keisean Nixon Savion Williams Bo Melton LS Matt Orzech - -

Ad

Cincinnati Bengals depth chart

Below, we’ve provided the Cincinnati Bengals’ depth chart for offense, defense and special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Joe Flacco Jake Browning Joe Burrow (IR) - RB Chase Brown Samaje Perine Tahj Brooks - WR Ja'Marr Chase Mitchell Tinsley - - WR Tee Higgins Charlie Jones - - WR Andrei Iosivas Jermaine Burton - - TE Mike Gesicki Noah Fant Drew Sample Tanner Hudson LT Orlando Brown Jr. Cody Ford - - LG Dylan Fairchild Jalen Rivers Jaxson Kirkland Cordell Volson (IR) C Ted Karras Matt Lee - - RG Dalton Risner Lucas Patrick (IR) - - RT Amarius Mims - - -

Ad

Position Starter 2nd 3rd LDE Joseph Ossai Shemar Stewart Cedric Johnson LDT T.J. Slaton Jr. Mike Pennel McKinnley Jackson RDT B.J. Hill Kris Jenkins Jr. Jordan Jefferson RDE Trey Hendrickson Myles Murphy Cam Sample WLB Demetrius Knight Jr. Barrett Carter - MLB Logan Wilson - - SLB Oren Burks Shaka Heyward - LCB DJ Turner II DJ Ivey - SS Jordan Battle PJ Jules Daijahn Anthony (IR) FS Geno Stone Tycen Anderson - RCB Cam Taylor-Britt Marco Wilson - NB Dax Hill Josh Newton -

Ad

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PK Evan McPherson - - P Ryan Rehkow - - H Ryan Rehkow - - PR Charlie Jones Jermaine Burton - KR Charlie Jones Jermaine Burton Samaje Perine LS William Wagner - -

Ad

How to watch the Packers vs. Bengals Week 6 game? TV schedule and live stream details

Joe Flacco will start his first game as the Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback on Sunday at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Flacco has already faced the Packers this season while playing for the Cleveland Browns. He was the starter on Sept. 21, when Cleveland secured a 13-10 win over Green Bay. He completed 21 of his 36 passes in that game for 132 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception.

Ad

The Packers and Bengals' interconference game on Sunday will be broadcast nationally on CBS, with play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan and analyst Trent Green in the booth. Melanie Collins will offer analysis from the sidelines.

Fans without cable or without access to CBS can watch the game on Paramount+ or FuboTV.

Game details:

Date and Time: Sunday, Oct. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV: CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), Melanie Collins (color analyst)

Live Streaming: FuboTV, Paramount+

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.