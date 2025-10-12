Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 NFL season
The Cincinnati Bengals have lost each of their last three games without star quarterback Joe Burrow, who remains sidelined with a toe injury. As they get ready for Sunday's Week 6 game against the Green Bay Packers, the team will now look to their recent addition, Joe Flacco, as the starting quarterback.
The Packers had a bye last week, but before then, their last game ended in a 40-40 tie with the Dallas Cowboys, a game that saw quarterback Jordan Love pass for 337 yards and three touchdowns.
Here, we will look at which players are projected to start for both the Bengals and the Packers in their late-afternoon game at Lambeau Field on Sunday.
Below is how the Packers will likely line up defensively against the Bengals on Sunday:
Position
Starter
LDE
Rashan Gary
LDT
Colby Wooden
RDT
Karl Brooks
RDE
Micah Parsons
WLB
Edgerrin Cooper
MLB
Quay Walker
SLB
Isaiah McDuffie
LCB
Keisean Nixon
SS
Evan Williams
FS
Xavier McKinney
RCB
Carrington Valentine
NB
Javon Bullard
Below is how the Packers' special teams are projected to line up against the Bengals:
Position
Starter
PK
Brandon McManus
P
Daniel Whelan
H
Daniel Whelan
PR
Matthew Golden
KR
Keisean Nixon
LS
Matt Orzech
Cincinnati Bengals projected starting lineup
Below is how the Bengals are projected to line up on offense against the Packers:
Position
Starter
QB
Joe Flacco
RB
Chase Brown
WR
Ja'Marr Chase
WR
Tee Higgins
WR
Andrei Iosivas
TE
Mike Gesicki
LT
Orlando Brown Jr.
LG
Dylan Fairchild
C
Ted Karras
RG
Dalton Risner
RT
Amarius Mims
Below is how the Bengals are projected to line up defensively against the Packers:
Position
Starter
LDE
Joseph Ossai
LDT
T.J. Slaton Jr.
RDT
B.J. Hill
RDE
Trey Hendrickson
WLB
Demetrius Knight Jr.
MLB
Logan Wilson
SLB
Oren Burks
LCB
DJ Turner II
SS
Jordan Battle
FS
Geno Stone
RCB
Cam Taylor-Britt
NB
Dax Hill
Below is how the Bengals' special teams are projected to line up against the Packers:
Position
Starter
PK
Evan McPherson
P
Ryan Rehkow
H
Ryan Rehkow
PR
Charlie Jones
KR
Charlie Jones
LS
William Wagner
Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals depth chart
Green Bay Packers depth chart
Below is a look at the Packers’ offensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Jordan Love
Malik Willis
-
-
RB
Josh Jacobs
Emmanuel Wilson
Chris Brooks
MarShawn Lloyd (IR)
WR
Matthew Golden
Malik Heath
Jayden Reed (IR)
-
WR
Romeo Dubbs
Savion Williams
-
-
WR
Dontayvion Wicks
Christian Watson (out)
-
-
TE
Tucker Kraft
Luke Musgrave
John Fitzpatrick
Ben Sims
LT
Rasheed Walker
Anthony Belton (out)
John Williams (out)
-
LG
Aaron Banks
Donovan Jennings
-
-
C
Elgton Jenkins
Jacob Monk (IR)
-
-
RG
Sean Rhyan
Jordan Morgan
Travis Glover (IR)
-
RT
Zach Tom
Darrian Kinnard
-
-
Here is a look at the Packers’ defensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Rashan Gary
Lukas Van Ness
Brenton Cox Jr. (IR)
-
LDT
Colby Wooden
Nazir Stackhouse
-
-
RDT
Devonte Wyatt (out)
Karl Brooks
Warren Brinson
-
RDE
Micah Parsons
Kingsley Enagbare
Barryn Sorrell
Collin Oliver (out)
WLB
Edgerrin Cooper
Nick Niemann
-
-
MLB
Quay Walker
-
-
-
SLB
Isaiah McDuffie
Ty'Ron Hopper
-
-
LCB
Keisean Nixon
Kamal Hadden
-
-
SS
Evan Williams
Zayne Anderson
-
-
FS
Xavier McKinney
Kitan Oladapo
-
-
RCB
Carrington Valentine
Nate Hobbs
Bo Melton
-
NB
Javon Bullard
-
-
-
Here's a look at the Packers’ special teams depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
PK
Brandon McManus
Lucas Havrisik
-
P
Daniel Whelan
-
-
H
Daniel Whelan
-
-
PR
Matthew Golden
Keisean Nixon
Jayden Reed (IR)
KR
Keisean Nixon
Savion Williams
Bo Melton
LS
Matt Orzech
-
-
Cincinnati Bengals depth chart
Below, we’ve provided the Cincinnati Bengals’ depth chart for offense, defense and special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Joe Flacco
Jake Browning
Joe Burrow (IR)
-
RB
Chase Brown
Samaje Perine
Tahj Brooks
-
WR
Ja'Marr Chase
Mitchell Tinsley
-
-
WR
Tee Higgins
Charlie Jones
-
-
WR
Andrei Iosivas
Jermaine Burton
-
-
TE
Mike Gesicki
Noah Fant
Drew Sample
Tanner Hudson
LT
Orlando Brown Jr.
Cody Ford
-
-
LG
Dylan Fairchild
Jalen Rivers
Jaxson Kirkland
Cordell Volson (IR)
C
Ted Karras
Matt Lee
-
-
RG
Dalton Risner
Lucas Patrick (IR)
-
-
RT
Amarius Mims
-
-
-
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
LDE
Joseph Ossai
Shemar Stewart
Cedric Johnson
LDT
T.J. Slaton Jr.
Mike Pennel
McKinnley Jackson
RDT
B.J. Hill
Kris Jenkins Jr.
Jordan Jefferson
RDE
Trey Hendrickson
Myles Murphy
Cam Sample
WLB
Demetrius Knight Jr.
Barrett Carter
-
MLB
Logan Wilson
-
-
SLB
Oren Burks
Shaka Heyward
-
LCB
DJ Turner II
DJ Ivey
-
SS
Jordan Battle
PJ Jules
Daijahn Anthony (IR)
FS
Geno Stone
Tycen Anderson
-
RCB
Cam Taylor-Britt
Marco Wilson
-
NB
Dax Hill
Josh Newton
-
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
PK
Evan McPherson
-
-
P
Ryan Rehkow
-
-
H
Ryan Rehkow
-
-
PR
Charlie Jones
Jermaine Burton
-
KR
Charlie Jones
Jermaine Burton
Samaje Perine
LS
William Wagner
-
-
How to watch the Packers vs. Bengals Week 6 game? TV schedule and live stream details
Joe Flacco will start his first game as the Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback on Sunday at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Flacco has already faced the Packers this season while playing for the Cleveland Browns. He was the starter on Sept. 21, when Cleveland secured a 13-10 win over Green Bay. He completed 21 of his 36 passes in that game for 132 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception.
The Packers and Bengals' interconference game on Sunday will be broadcast nationally on CBS, with play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan and analyst Trent Green in the booth. Melanie Collins will offer analysis from the sidelines.
Fans without cable or without access to CBS can watch the game on Paramount+ or FuboTV.
Game details:
Date and Time: Sunday, Oct. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
TV: CBS
Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), Melanie Collins (color analyst)
Live Streaming: FuboTV, Paramount+
About the author
Habib Timileyin
Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.
Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.
Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.
Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.