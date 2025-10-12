  • home icon
  Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 NFL season

Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 NFL season

By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 12, 2025 11:25 GMT
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 NFL season - Source: Imagn

The Cincinnati Bengals have lost each of their last three games without star quarterback Joe Burrow, who remains sidelined with a toe injury. As they get ready for Sunday's Week 6 game against the Green Bay Packers, the team will now look to their recent addition, Joe Flacco, as the starting quarterback.

The Packers had a bye last week, but before then, their last game ended in a 40-40 tie with the Dallas Cowboys, a game that saw quarterback Jordan Love pass for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

Here, we will look at which players are projected to start for both the Bengals and the Packers in their late-afternoon game at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals projected starting lineup for Week 6

Green Bay Packers projected starting lineup

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons - Source: Imagn
Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons - Source: Imagn

Below is how the Green Bay Packers are projected to line up on offense against the Cincinnati Bengals:

PositionStarter
QBJordan Love
RBJosh Jacobs
WRMatthew Golden
WRRomeo Dubbs
WRDontayvion Wicks
TETucker Kraft
LTRasheed Walker
LGAaron Banks
CElgton Jenkins
RGSean Rhyan
RTZach Tom
Below is how the Packers will likely line up defensively against the Bengals on Sunday:

PositionStarter
LDERashan Gary
LDTColby Wooden
RDTKarl Brooks
RDEMicah Parsons
WLBEdgerrin Cooper
MLBQuay Walker
SLBIsaiah McDuffie
LCBKeisean Nixon
SSEvan Williams
FSXavier McKinney
RCBCarrington Valentine
NBJavon Bullard
Below is how the Packers' special teams are projected to line up against the Bengals:

PositionStarter
PKBrandon McManus
PDaniel Whelan
HDaniel Whelan
PRMatthew Golden
KRKeisean Nixon
LSMatt Orzech
Cincinnati Bengals projected starting lineup

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase - Source: Imagn
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase - Source: Imagn

Below is how the Bengals are projected to line up on offense against the Packers:

PositionStarter
QBJoe Flacco
RBChase Brown
WRJa'Marr Chase
WRTee Higgins
WRAndrei Iosivas
TEMike Gesicki
LTOrlando Brown Jr.
LGDylan Fairchild
CTed Karras
RGDalton Risner
RTAmarius Mims
Below is how the Bengals are projected to line up defensively against the Packers:

PositionStarter
LDEJoseph Ossai
LDTT.J. Slaton Jr.
RDTB.J. Hill
RDETrey Hendrickson
WLBDemetrius Knight Jr.
MLBLogan Wilson
SLBOren Burks
LCBDJ Turner II
SSJordan Battle
FSGeno Stone
RCBCam Taylor-Britt
NBDax Hill
Below is how the Bengals' special teams are projected to line up against the Packers:

PositionStarter
PKEvan McPherson
PRyan Rehkow
HRyan Rehkow
PRCharlie Jones
KRCharlie Jones
LSWilliam Wagner
Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals depth chart

Green Bay Packers depth chart

Below is a look at the Packers’ offensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJordan LoveMalik Willis--
RBJosh JacobsEmmanuel WilsonChris BrooksMarShawn Lloyd (IR)
WRMatthew GoldenMalik HeathJayden Reed (IR)-
WRRomeo DubbsSavion Williams--
WRDontayvion WicksChristian Watson (out)--
TETucker KraftLuke MusgraveJohn FitzpatrickBen Sims
LTRasheed WalkerAnthony Belton (out)John Williams (out)-
LGAaron BanksDonovan Jennings--
CElgton JenkinsJacob Monk (IR)--
RGSean RhyanJordan MorganTravis Glover (IR)-
RTZach TomDarrian Kinnard--
Here is a look at the Packers’ defensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDERashan GaryLukas Van NessBrenton Cox Jr. (IR)-
LDTColby WoodenNazir Stackhouse--
RDTDevonte Wyatt (out)Karl BrooksWarren Brinson-
RDEMicah ParsonsKingsley EnagbareBarryn SorrellCollin Oliver (out)
WLBEdgerrin CooperNick Niemann--
MLBQuay Walker---
SLBIsaiah McDuffieTy'Ron Hopper--
LCBKeisean NixonKamal Hadden--
SSEvan WilliamsZayne Anderson--
FSXavier McKinneyKitan Oladapo--
RCBCarrington ValentineNate HobbsBo Melton-
NBJavon Bullard- --
Here's a look at the Packers’ special teams depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PKBrandon McManusLucas Havrisik-
PDaniel Whelan--
HDaniel Whelan--
PRMatthew GoldenKeisean NixonJayden Reed (IR)
KRKeisean NixonSavion WilliamsBo Melton
LSMatt Orzech- -
Cincinnati Bengals depth chart

Below, we’ve provided the Cincinnati Bengals’ depth chart for offense, defense and special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJoe FlaccoJake BrowningJoe Burrow (IR)-
RBChase BrownSamaje PerineTahj Brooks-
WRJa'Marr ChaseMitchell Tinsley--
WRTee HigginsCharlie Jones--
WRAndrei IosivasJermaine Burton--
TEMike GesickiNoah FantDrew SampleTanner Hudson
LTOrlando Brown Jr.Cody Ford--
LGDylan FairchildJalen RiversJaxson KirklandCordell Volson (IR)
CTed KarrasMatt Lee--
RGDalton RisnerLucas Patrick (IR)--
RTAmarius Mims- --
PositionStarter2nd3rd
LDEJoseph OssaiShemar StewartCedric Johnson
LDTT.J. Slaton Jr.Mike PennelMcKinnley Jackson
RDTB.J. HillKris Jenkins Jr.Jordan Jefferson
RDETrey HendricksonMyles MurphyCam Sample
WLBDemetrius Knight Jr.Barrett Carter-
MLBLogan Wilson--
SLBOren BurksShaka Heyward-
LCBDJ Turner IIDJ Ivey-
SSJordan BattlePJ JulesDaijahn Anthony (IR)
FSGeno StoneTycen Anderson-
RCBCam Taylor-BrittMarco Wilson-
NBDax HillJosh Newton-
PositionStarter2nd3rd
PKEvan McPherson--
PRyan Rehkow--
HRyan Rehkow--
PRCharlie JonesJermaine Burton-
KRCharlie JonesJermaine BurtonSamaje Perine
LSWilliam Wagner- -
How to watch the Packers vs. Bengals Week 6 game? TV schedule and live stream details

Joe Flacco will start his first game as the Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback on Sunday at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Flacco has already faced the Packers this season while playing for the Cleveland Browns. He was the starter on Sept. 21, when Cleveland secured a 13-10 win over Green Bay. He completed 21 of his 36 passes in that game for 132 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception.

The Packers and Bengals' interconference game on Sunday will be broadcast nationally on CBS, with play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan and analyst Trent Green in the booth. Melanie Collins will offer analysis from the sidelines.

Fans without cable or without access to CBS can watch the game on Paramount+ or FuboTV.

Game details:

Date and Time: Sunday, Oct. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV: CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), Melanie Collins (color analyst)

Live Streaming: FuboTV, Paramount+

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

