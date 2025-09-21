Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Jordan Love, Joe Flacco

The Green Bay Packers faced the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game got underway at 1 p.m. ET from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio.
The undefeated Packers entered the game on the back of a win over the Washington Commanders. Meanwhile, the winless Browns lost to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.
The Packers won the toss and chose to defer. Jordan Love started as Green Bay's quarterback, while Joe Flacco led the offense for the Browns.
Both teams struggled to create much in the first quarter, which ended scoreless. However, the Packers opened the scoring early in the second quarter when Brandon McManus made a 39-yard field goal.
At halftime, the Packers led 3-0.
Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns box score
Green Bay Packers players' stats
Quarterback:
Rushing and receiving:
Kicking:
Cleveland Browns players' stats
Quarterback:
Rushing and receiving:
Kicking:
The final score and statistics will be updated shortly after the game concludes.
