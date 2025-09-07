Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Jared Goff and Jordan Love

For the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions, Week 1 of the NFL season already created a massive game. The two teams made the playoffs last season, and they met in Week 1 for a crucial NFC North showdown.

Ad

The Lions won the division a year ago, but they lost both coordinators and there was an expectation to see how they'd fare. For the Packers, it was a calm offseason until the final week of August, when they acquired Micah Parsons following a mega trade with the Dallas Cowboys.

The game was played at Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, and Jordan Love had a fantastic first half to put his team up by a two-possession lead at halftime.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions box score

Packers players' stats:

Quarterback

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Player Passing Yards Pass Completions Pass Attempts Passing TDs Interceptions Rushing Yards Carries Rushing TDs Jordan Love 167 12 16 2 0 0 0 0

Ad

Rushing and receiving

Player Rush Attempts Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs Josh Jacobs 6 8 0 - - - Tucker Kraft 1 3 0 1 15 1 Romeo Doubs - - - 2 68 0 Jayden Reed - - - 2 43 1 Dontayvion Wicks - - - 1 16 0 Matthew Golden - - - 2 16 0 Luke Musgrave - - - 1 4 0 Chris Brooks - - - 1 2 0 John Fitzpatrick - - - 1 2 0

Ad

Defense

Player Tackles (Total) Sacks Interceptions Keisean Nixon 5 0 0 Edgerrin Cooper 5 0 0 Quay Walker 5 0 0 Javon Bullard 4 0 0 Rashan Gary 3 0 0 Xavier McKinney 3 0 0 Colby Wooden 3 0 0 Lukas Van Ness 3 0 0 Nick Niemann 2 0 0 Isaiah McDuffie 2 0 0 Devonte Wyatt 2 0 0 Kingsley Enagbare 2 0 0 Evan Williams 1 0 1 Ty'Ron Hooper 1 0 0 Chris Brooks 1 0 0 Nazir Stackhouse 1 0 0 - 0 0 0 - 0 0 0

Ad

Lions players' stats:

Quarterback

Player Passing Yards Pass Completions Pass Attempts Passing TDs Interceptions Rushing Yards Carries Rushing TDs Jared Goff 75 13 16 0 1 0 0 0

Ad

Rushing and receiving

Player Rush Attempts Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs David Montgomery 5 24 0 3 11

Jahmyr Gibbs 6 22 0 4 9 0 Jameson Williams 1 3 0 2 15 0 Amon-Ra St. Brown 0 0 0 3 36 0 Sam LaPorta 0 0 0 1 4 0 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Defense

Player Tackles (Total) Sacks Interceptions Terrion Arnold 6 0 0 Jack Campbell 4 0 0 Brian Branch 2 0 0 D.J. Reed 2 0 0 Alex Anzalone 2 0 0 Marcus Davenport 1 0 0 Amik Robertson 1 0 0 Kerby Joseph 1 0 0 Anthony Pittman 1 0 0 Tyleik Williams 1 0 0 Derrick Barnes 1 0 0 - 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 - 0 0 0

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.