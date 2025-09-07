Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Jared Goff and Jordan Love
For the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions, Week 1 of the NFL season already created a massive game. The two teams made the playoffs last season, and they met in Week 1 for a crucial NFC North showdown.
The Lions won the division a year ago, but they lost both coordinators and there was an expectation to see how they'd fare. For the Packers, it was a calm offseason until the final week of August, when they acquired Micah Parsons following a mega trade with the Dallas Cowboys.
The game was played at Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, and Jordan Love had a fantastic first half to put his team up by a two-possession lead at halftime.
Player
Passing Yards
Pass Completions
Pass Attempts
Passing TDs
Interceptions
Rushing Yards
Carries
Rushing TDs
Jordan Love
167
12
16
2
0
0
0
0
Rushing and receiving
Player
Rush Attempts
Rushing Yards
Rushing TDs
Receptions
Receiving Yards
Receiving TDs
Josh Jacobs
6
8
0
-
-
-
Tucker Kraft
1
3
0
1
15
1
Romeo Doubs
-
-
-
2
68
0
Jayden Reed
-
-
-
2
43
1
Dontayvion Wicks
-
-
-
1
16
0
Matthew Golden
-
-
-
2
16
0
Luke Musgrave
-
-
-
1
4
0
Chris Brooks
-
-
-
1
2
0
John Fitzpatrick
-
-
-
1
2
0
Defense
Player
Tackles (Total)
Sacks
Interceptions
Keisean Nixon
5
0
0
Edgerrin Cooper
5
0
0
Quay Walker
5
0
0
Javon Bullard
4
0
0
Rashan Gary
3
0
0
Xavier McKinney
3
0
0
Colby Wooden
3
0
0
Lukas Van Ness
3
0
0
Nick Niemann
2
0
0
Isaiah McDuffie
2
0
0
Devonte Wyatt
2
0
0
Kingsley Enagbare
2
0
0
Evan Williams
1
0
1
Ty'Ron Hooper
1
0
0
Chris Brooks
1
0
0
Nazir Stackhouse
1
0
0
-
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
Lions players' stats:
Quarterback
Player
Passing Yards
Pass Completions
Pass Attempts
Passing TDs
Interceptions
Rushing Yards
Carries
Rushing TDs
Jared Goff
75
13
16
0
1
0
0
0
Rushing and receiving
Player
Rush Attempts
Rushing Yards
Rushing TDs
Receptions
Receiving Yards
Receiving TDs
David Montgomery
5
24
0
3
11
Jahmyr Gibbs
6
22
0
4
9
0
Jameson Williams
1
3
0
2
15
0
Amon-Ra St. Brown
0
0
0
3
36
0
Sam LaPorta
0
0
0
1
4
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Defense
Player
Tackles (Total)
Sacks
Interceptions
Terrion Arnold
6
0
0
Jack Campbell
4
0
0
Brian Branch
2
0
0
D.J. Reed
2
0
0
Alex Anzalone
2
0
0
Marcus Davenport
1
0
0
Amik Robertson
1
0
0
Kerby Joseph
1
0
0
Anthony Pittman
1
0
0
Tyleik Williams
1
0
0
Derrick Barnes
1
0
0
-
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
About the author
Henrique Bulio
Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.
Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.
If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.
Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.
Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.