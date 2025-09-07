  • home icon
  • Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Jared Goff and Jordan Love

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Sep 07, 2025 21:48 GMT
Packers and Lions dueled in a crucial NFC North game in Week 1
Packers and Lions dueled in a crucial NFC North game in Week 1

For the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions, Week 1 of the NFL season already created a massive game. The two teams made the playoffs last season, and they met in Week 1 for a crucial NFC North showdown.

The Lions won the division a year ago, but they lost both coordinators and there was an expectation to see how they'd fare. For the Packers, it was a calm offseason until the final week of August, when they acquired Micah Parsons following a mega trade with the Dallas Cowboys.

The game was played at Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, and Jordan Love had a fantastic first half to put his team up by a two-possession lead at halftime.

also-read-trending Trending

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions box score

Packers players' stats:

Quarterback

PlayerPassing YardsPass CompletionsPass AttemptsPassing TDsInterceptionsRushing YardsCarriesRushing TDs
Jordan Love167121620000
Rushing and receiving

PlayerRush AttemptsRushing YardsRushing TDsReceptionsReceiving YardsReceiving TDs
Josh Jacobs680---
Tucker Kraft1301151
Romeo Doubs---2680
Jayden Reed---2431
Dontayvion Wicks---1160
Matthew Golden---2160
Luke Musgrave---140
Chris Brooks---120
John Fitzpatrick---120
Defense

PlayerTackles (Total)SacksInterceptions
Keisean Nixon500
Edgerrin Cooper500
Quay Walker500
Javon Bullard400
Rashan Gary300
Xavier McKinney300
Colby Wooden300
Lukas Van Ness300
Nick Niemann200
Isaiah McDuffie200
Devonte Wyatt200
Kingsley Enagbare200
Evan Williams101
Ty'Ron Hooper100
Chris Brooks100
Nazir Stackhouse100
-000
-000
Lions players' stats:

Quarterback

PlayerPassing YardsPass CompletionsPass AttemptsPassing TDsInterceptionsRushing YardsCarriesRushing TDs
Jared Goff75131601000
Rushing and receiving

PlayerRush AttemptsRushing YardsRushing TDsReceptionsReceiving YardsReceiving TDs
David Montgomery5240311
Jahmyr Gibbs6220490
Jameson Williams1302150
Amon-Ra St. Brown0003360
Sam LaPorta000140
-------
-------
Defense

PlayerTackles (Total)SacksInterceptions
Terrion Arnold600
Jack Campbell400
Brian Branch200
D.J. Reed200
Alex Anzalone200
Marcus Davenport100
Amik Robertson100
Kerby Joseph100
Anthony Pittman100
Tyleik Williams100
Derrick Barnes100
-000
-000
-000
-000
-000
-000
-000
About the author
Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Twitter icon

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Know More

