Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions predictions, odds, and picks for Week 1 showdown

The Green Bay Packers have been the talk of the NFL as the winners of the overnight Micah Parsons sweepstakes. While Parsons' revenge game will be the top story of future weeks, today is about the Packers' chance to get a great start on the year against the archrival Detroit Lions.
The Lions have ruled Jordan Love's Packers in recent years, but is that set to change in 2025? Here's everything you need to know about the game taking place in Week 1, including the location, date, and time, gambling lines, injury reports, and more.
Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Game Details
Fixture: Lions at Packers on CBS
Date & Time: Sunday, September 7, 2025 at 4:25 PM ET
Venue: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Betting Odds (via BetMGM)
Spread
Packers (-2)
Lions (+2)
Moneyline
Packers (-130)
Lions (+110)
Total
Over/Under (47.5)
Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Picks
One interesting prop bet to pursue is Amon-Ra St. Brown's over/under 64.5 yards. Take the under as the wide receiver didn't earn more than 64.5 yards in both of his matchups against the Packers in 2024. Jaire Alexander is no longer on the Packers, but with the game taking place in Green Bay with a charged-up crowd, St. Brown is likely to keep a slow pace against the rival.
Another interesting, but likely riskier, option is Jared Goff's over/under rushing yards at 1.5. At face value, one or two quarterback sneaks should get him over.
However, if the Lions win the game and Goff delivers the kneel-down, it could erase every yard he gained in the final moments. Of course, an unlikely scramble from the pocket quarterback for a first down would likely be enough to get him over the hump as well.
Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: NFL Injury Report
Packers
DL Micah Parsons (Back) - QUESTIONABLE
WR Jayden Reed (Foot) - QUESTIONABLE
WR Dontavion Wicks (Calf) - QUESTIONABLE
WR Savion Williams (Hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE
QB Jordan Love (Left Thumb) - ACTIVE
Lions
OT Jamarco Jones (Ankle) - OUT
LB Trevor Nowaske (Elbow) - OUT
RB Sione Vaki (Hamstring) - OUT
Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Head-to-Head
The Packers lead the Detroit Lions in the all-time series 106-78-7, but the Lions have made lots of progress in recent years, losing just once since January 2022. If the Packers can win on Sunday, it would be their first victory since 2023.
Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Prediction for Week 1
The Packers are somewhat banged up coming into the game, but they face a Ben Johnson-less Lions squad. Still, the momentum of the series is swinging the way of the Lions. As such, the Packers will narrowly lose in a thriller that goes into overtime for the first regular-season demonstration of the new rules.
Prediction: Packers 27, Lions 30
