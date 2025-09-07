Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions predictions, odds, and picks for Week 1 showdown

The Green Bay Packers have been the talk of the NFL as the winners of the overnight Micah Parsons sweepstakes. While Parsons' revenge game will be the top story of future weeks, today is about the Packers' chance to get a great start on the year against the archrival Detroit Lions.

Ad

The Lions have ruled Jordan Love's Packers in recent years, but is that set to change in 2025? Here's everything you need to know about the game taking place in Week 1, including the location, date, and time, gambling lines, injury reports, and more.

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Game Details

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fixture: Lions at Packers on CBS

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Date & Time: Sunday, September 7, 2025 at 4:25 PM ET

Ad

Trending

Venue: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Betting Odds (via BetMGM)

Spread

Packers (-2)

Lions (+2)

Moneyline

Packers (-130)

Lions (+110)

Total

Over/Under (47.5)

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Picks

Packers vs Eagles - Source: Imagn

One interesting prop bet to pursue is Amon-Ra St. Brown's over/under 64.5 yards. Take the under as the wide receiver didn't earn more than 64.5 yards in both of his matchups against the Packers in 2024. Jaire Alexander is no longer on the Packers, but with the game taking place in Green Bay with a charged-up crowd, St. Brown is likely to keep a slow pace against the rival.

Ad

Another interesting, but likely riskier, option is Jared Goff's over/under rushing yards at 1.5. At face value, one or two quarterback sneaks should get him over.

However, if the Lions win the game and Goff delivers the kneel-down, it could erase every yard he gained in the final moments. Of course, an unlikely scramble from the pocket quarterback for a first down would likely be enough to get him over the hump as well.

Ad

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: NFL Injury Report

Packers

DL Micah Parsons (Back) - QUESTIONABLE

WR Jayden Reed (Foot) - QUESTIONABLE

WR Dontavion Wicks (Calf) - QUESTIONABLE

WR Savion Williams (Hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

QB Jordan Love (Left Thumb) - ACTIVE

Lions

OT Jamarco Jones (Ankle) - OUT

LB Trevor Nowaske (Elbow) - OUT

RB Sione Vaki (Hamstring) - OUT

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Head-to-Head

The Packers lead the Detroit Lions in the all-time series 106-78-7, but the Lions have made lots of progress in recent years, losing just once since January 2022. If the Packers can win on Sunday, it would be their first victory since 2023.

Ad

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Prediction for Week 1

The Packers are somewhat banged up coming into the game, but they face a Ben Johnson-less Lions squad. Still, the momentum of the series is swinging the way of the Lions. As such, the Packers will narrowly lose in a thriller that goes into overtime for the first regular-season demonstration of the new rules.

Prediction: Packers 27, Lions 30

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ian Van Roy Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.



He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.



Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.



He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.



In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors. Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.