Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 12 

In the game of the week, the Los Angeles Rams will travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers have had a great season but are coming into the game on Sunday after a 34-31 loss against the Minnesota Vikings. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers had his best game of the year, throwing for 385 yards and four touchdowns. They will look to get back to winning ways against the Rams.

Speaking of the Rams, their season has lost a bit of steam over the last couple of games. Los Angeles is one a two-game losing streak and will have to play well to avoid making it three. Linebacker Von Miller and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have had a couple of weeks to build chemistry and learn the playbook and will hope to fare much better than they did on their debut.

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for both teams.

Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams injury report

Green Bay Packers

Player Position Injury Game Status David Bakhtiari T Knee Out Kevin King CB Hip/Knee Doubtful Rashan Gray LB Elbow Questionable Aaron Jones RB Knee Questionable Allen Lazard WR Shoulder Questionable

Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) continues to remain sidelined for the Packers. Cornerback Kevin King's (hip/knee) is a significant doubt for the game against the Rams. Three other Packers players are questionable to play: linebacker Rashan Gray (elbow), running back Aaron Jones (knee) and wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder).

Los Angeles Rams

Player Position Injury Game Status Dont'e Deayon CB Thigh Questionable Ben Skowronek WR Back Questionable

The Rams are relatively healthy and have only two players on their injury report: cornerback Dont'e Deayon (thigh) and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (back). Both are questionable to play.

Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams starting lineup

Green Bay Packers

QB - Aaron Rodgers | RB - Aaron Jones | WR - Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Amari Rodgers | TE - Josiah Deguara | OL - Yosh Yijman, Jon Runyan, Lucas Patrick, Royce Newman, Billy Turner

DL - Dean Lowry, Kenny Clark, Kingsley Keke | LB - Preston Smith, Krys Barnes, De'Vondre Campbell, Rashan Gary | CB - Kevin King, Eric Stokes | S - Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage | K - Mason Crosby | P - Corey Bojorquez

Los Angeles Rams

QB - Matthew Stafford | RB - Darrell Henderson | WR - Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., Van Jefferson | TE - Tyler Higbee | OL - Andrew Whitworth, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Austin Corbett, Rob Havenstein

DL - A'Shawn Robinson, Greg Gaines, Aaron Donald | LB - Von Miller, Troy Reeder, Travin Howard, Leonard Floyd | CB - Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams | S - Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp | K - Matt Gay | P - Johnny Hekker

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar