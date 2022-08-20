Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints odds, picks, and prediction - August 19 | 2022 NFL Preseason

The Green Bay Packers will host the New Orleans Saints on Friday night. Both teams will use the preseason to prepare for the upcoming regular season. Both are looking to make the postseason, although neither is considered a championship contender.

The Packers lost their opening preseason game 28-21 to the San Francisco 49ers. Backup quarterback Jordan Love had an up-and-down game, racking up 176 yards and 2 touchdowns but throwing three interceptions in the loss.

Last year, the Packers went 13-4, but they're only expected to have around 10 or 11 wins this year, according to Vegas. Their season ended after a 13-10 loss to the 49ers in the playoffs, but their year overall was excellent.

Looking at the Saints, they engaged in one of the lower-scoring affairs of the preseason so far. They lost 17-13 to the Houston Texans, but the positive news is that their defense looked solid, forcing three turnovers. Quarterback Ian Book completed 15 of 22 passes for 121 yards, and the Saints managed 130 yards on the ground.

New Orleans went 9-8 last season with an ACL injury to Jameis Winston derailing their year after a hot start. Their win total line is set at 8.5 by Vegas, pretty much in line with last year's record.

When these two teams matched up in the regular season last September, the Saints obliterated Green Bay 38-3. Even though it's the preseason, this recent result could still have some bearing on what happens on Friday.

Aaron Rodgers isn't expected to play, and quarterbacks usually don't get that many snaps early on in the preseason anyway. However, Jameis Winston could feature for New Orleans, giving the road team a slight edge, at least for the first half.

Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers

Date & Time: Friday, August 19, 8:00 p.m EDT

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under New Orleans Saints +125 +2.5 (-105) Over 38.5 (-110) Green Bay Packers -145 -2.5 (-115) Under 38.5 (-110)

Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints Best Picks

The Packers' offense put up 21 points last week, despite three picks from Jordan Love. The offense did total 437 yards, including 141 rushing and 19 first downs, which is a positive sign. They should be able to match or exceed their point total this week behind their home crowd.

Pick: Packers Team Total Over 20.5 Points (-125)

Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints Betting Prediction

Preseason spreads are usually pretty tight, given most of the snaps are taken by second and third-stringers. Both teams don't have much incentive to win the game either, which can impact decision-making down the stretch.

Green Bay could be hungrier given their embarrassing loss to New Orleans last season. Also, the Packers are a safe pick at Lambeau, where they were 8-0 last year, so back Green Bay to win and cover.

Prediction: Packers -2.5 (-115)

