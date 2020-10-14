"America's Game of the Week" for Week 6 of the NFL season brings us Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers traveling to Tampa Bay to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It is a battle of GOATs -- two of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time.

The Bucs are 3-2 overall and 2-0 at home, coming off a horrible Thursday night road loss to the Chicago Bears. The Packers remain undefeated at 4-0 after an easy win against the Atlanta Falcons.

Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head to Head

The Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have met each other 55 times in the past. Green Bay currently has a big lead in the series with a 33-21-1 record.

The teams last faced each other in 2017, when the Packers won at home in overtime, 26-20. That was back when Jameis Winston was Tampa Bay's quarterback.

Green Bay Packers form guide in the league: W W W W

Tampa Bay Buccaneers form guide in the league: L W W W L

Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team News

Advertisement

The biggest news for the Packers comes as receiver Davante Adams returned to practice this week. He has missed the last two games due a hamstring injury, leaving Rodgers without much help around him. If Adams practices in full any time this week, it could give the Packers' offense a big boost against the Bucs' defense.

#GoBics RBs LeSean McCoy, Leonard Fournette, WRs Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, WR Justin Watson and WR John Hurst (who was on IR) have returned to practice today. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) October 13, 2020

The same goes for Tom Brady, who seemingly lost all of his help during the past few weeks. But several key players returned on Monday for practice, including his two top receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Running backs LeSean McCoy and Leonard Fournette also returned. If all four are ready to go for Sunday's game, the offense could certainly light up the Packers' defense.

Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Starters

Green Bay Packers:

QB: Aaron Rodgers

RB: Aaron Jones

WR: Davante Adams (Q), Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Malik Taylor

TE: Robert Tonyan

Highest percentage of drives ending in a score:

1. Packers - 64.1%

2. Raiders - 56.0%

3. Dolphins - 52.9%

4. Titans - 51.5%

5. Chiefs - 50.0%



Pts per drive:

1. Packers - 3.67

2. Raiders - 3.04

3. Bills - 3.02

4. Seahawks - 2.98

5. Chiefs - 2.86 — ProFootballReference (@pfref) October 13, 2020

Advertisement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

QB: Tom Brady

RB: Ronald Jones II

WR: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller

TE: Rob Gronkowski

Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prediction

With Tom Brady on a new team, it's a whole different scenario for the battle between arguably the two best quarterbacks in the league. Rodgers continues to perform incredibly considering what he has around him, while Brady has seemed to struggle in the past few games but still showing that age is just a number.

With actual fans in attendance at Raymond James Stadium, it gives the Bucs a big advantage to win this game. The team is unbeaten at home, which further proves the point of home-field advantage. It will certainly be a great game that fans should tune into on screen if they are looking for a fun game to watch.

Prediction: Buccaneers win in an effort led by Brady.