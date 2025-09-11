Green Bay Packers vs Washington Commanders defense: Week 2 fantasy projections and picks

The Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders are set to fire off volleys tonight. Both teams are coming off wins, setting up for what appears to be a quality way to start the Week 2 slate. However, for fantasy managers who started the season on the losing side of things, they could be chomping at the bit to get an early lead.
Most of the usual suspects are likely off the waiver wire for the game, but defenses tend to linger longer than most other position groups. Is it worth taking a defense at the 11th hour to throw into your lineup? Here's a look at what you need to know about both units.
Is Green Bay Packers defense a good fantasy pick in Week 2?
The Packers are currently ranked 6th in the league in fantasy defense, depending on the scoring system. Of course, with one game under their belts, the ranking is hardly set in stone. However, blowing up the Detroit Lions in Week 1 is as big an accomplishment as one can hope for.
The addition of Micah Parsons looms large are a key catalyst. While he only earned one sack, he can be credited for soaking up the attention so Rashan Gary could dismantle his side of the offensive line, earning seven tackles and 1.5 sacks. The Packers' pass rush looks scary this season, but the Commanders quarterback is much more mobile, so it could be somewhat harder to sack Jayden Daniels.
According to Sportskeeda's free Who Should I Start Tool, Green Bay is expected to deliver a comfortable showing but nothing spectacular, with 7.2 points projected.
Is Washington Commanders defense a good fantasy pick in Week 2?
The Washington Commanders picked up Von Miller this offseason, who quietly is coming off a decent six-sack season. Like the Packers, the Commanders shut down Russell Wilson for most of the Week 1 contest in New York. However, unlike the Packers, the Commanders faced what most agree to be a much different quality team.
To be fair, the Commanders still have Bobby Wagner, who continues to be an ageless wonder heading into an age 35 season. However, in 2024, the Commanders were ranked in the bottom half of teams in points allowed, one of the biggest factors determining a defense's score in fantasy football.
Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool has projected the defense to earn 6.5 points this week.
Commanders or Packers defense: Who Should I Start in Week 2 fantasy football?
The Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers defenses are both coming off a great showing, but with only one spot, managers need to choose wisely. Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool has projected Green Bay to be the defense to start.
The unit has Micah Parsons and shut down the more impressive team in Week 1. The contest will also take place in Green Bay, which gives the Green Bay Packers defense an added advantage.
