Green Bay Packers vs Washington Commanders defense: Week 2 fantasy projections and picks

The Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders are set to fire off volleys tonight. Both teams are coming off wins, setting up for what appears to be a quality way to start the Week 2 slate. However, for fantasy managers who started the season on the losing side of things, they could be chomping at the bit to get an early lead.

Ad

Most of the usual suspects are likely off the waiver wire for the game, but defenses tend to linger longer than most other position groups. Is it worth taking a defense at the 11th hour to throw into your lineup? Here's a look at what you need to know about both units.

Is Green Bay Packers defense a good fantasy pick in Week 2?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers Defense v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Packers are currently ranked 6th in the league in fantasy defense, depending on the scoring system. Of course, with one game under their belts, the ranking is hardly set in stone. However, blowing up the Detroit Lions in Week 1 is as big an accomplishment as one can hope for.

Ad

Trending

The addition of Micah Parsons looms large are a key catalyst. While he only earned one sack, he can be credited for soaking up the attention so Rashan Gary could dismantle his side of the offensive line, earning seven tackles and 1.5 sacks. The Packers' pass rush looks scary this season, but the Commanders quarterback is much more mobile, so it could be somewhat harder to sack Jayden Daniels.

According to Sportskeeda's free Who Should I Start Tool, Green Bay is expected to deliver a comfortable showing but nothing spectacular, with 7.2 points projected.

Ad

Is Washington Commanders defense a good fantasy pick in Week 2?

Washington Commanders Defense vs Detroit Lions - Source: Getty

The Washington Commanders picked up Von Miller this offseason, who quietly is coming off a decent six-sack season. Like the Packers, the Commanders shut down Russell Wilson for most of the Week 1 contest in New York. However, unlike the Packers, the Commanders faced what most agree to be a much different quality team.

Ad

To be fair, the Commanders still have Bobby Wagner, who continues to be an ageless wonder heading into an age 35 season. However, in 2024, the Commanders were ranked in the bottom half of teams in points allowed, one of the biggest factors determining a defense's score in fantasy football.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool has projected the defense to earn 6.5 points this week.

Commanders or Packers defense: Who Should I Start in Week 2 fantasy football?

Washington Commanders D/ST vs Green Bay Packers D/ST - Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool

The Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers defenses are both coming off a great showing, but with only one spot, managers need to choose wisely. Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool has projected Green Bay to be the defense to start.

The unit has Micah Parsons and shut down the more impressive team in Week 1. The contest will also take place in Green Bay, which gives the Green Bay Packers defense an added advantage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ian Van Roy Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.



He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.



Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.



He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.



In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors. Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.