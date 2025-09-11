Green Bay Packers vs Washington Commanders predictions, odds, and picks for Week 2 TNF clash

Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season kicks off with a Thursday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders. Both teams made it to the playoffs last year, so this will feature an important showdown between two of the best NFC teams. Here's a full preview along with picks and predictions.

Green Bay Packers vs Washington Commanders: Game Details

Fixture: Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers on TNF

Date & Time: Thursday, September 11th, 2025 at 8:15 PM ET

Venue: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay Packers vs Washington Commanders: Betting Odds (via BetMGM)

Spread

Commanders (+3.5)

Packers (-3.5)

Moneyline

Commanders (+155)

Packers (-190)

Total

Over / Under (47.5)

Green Bay Packers vs Washington Commanders: Picks

Commanders vs Packers

Taking Josh Jacobs to record more than 17.5 carries in this game seems like a solid bet. He received 19 carries in the Packers' first game of the season last weeks and exceeded this line 11 times last year. This includes in six of his final eight games, so the over has plenty of value.

The game total is also likely to go over 47.5 in Week 2 for this battle between two of the most high powered offenses in the NFL. Playing on TNF also gives their defenses less time to prepare for facing their elite opposing quarterback, so a high score is possible and the over is an intriguing pick.

Green Bay Packers vs Washington Commanders: NFL Injury Report

Packers

DE Brenton Cox (Groin) - OUT

CB Bo Melton (Shoulder) - OUT

S Zayne Anderson (Knee) - Questionable

OG Aaron Banks (Ankle/Groin) - Questionable

CB Nate Hobbs (Knee) - Questionable

OT Zach Tom (Oblique) - Questionable

EDGE Micah Parsons (Back) - Questionable

Commanders

DE Deatrich Wise (Knee) - Questionable

P Tress Way (Back) - Questionable

Green Bay Packers vs Washington Commanders: Head-to-Head

The Packers lead the all-time series over the Commanders with an overall 22-17-1 record. Washington has been victorious in three of their past five meetings, though they haven't faced off since the 2022 season. They will be looking to continue their recent success in Week 2 when they travel to Green Bay.

Green Bay Packers vs Washington Commanders: Prediction for Week 2

TNF gets one of the premium matchup in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season. The Washington Commanders made it all the way to the NFC Championship game last year, while the Green Bay Packers have made it into the playoffs in five of the past six seasons.

This Week 2 game also features an intriguing matchup between two of the best young quarterbacks in Jayden Daniels and Jordan Love. It will be inetersting to see them face off for the time in their careers, but the Packers have a slight edge, considering they are playing at home on a short week.

Prediction: Packers 28, Commanders 24

