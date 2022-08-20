3 Reasons why the Green Bay Packers will finish below .500

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has shown his ability to carry a cast of no-name receivers and a suspect defense deep into the playoffs. Outside of his vastly disappointing 2018 season, where Rodgers finished the year with a record of just 6-9-1, the surefire Hall of Famer has kept the Green Bay Packers in the mix.

Still, even with Rodgers' long track record, the 2022 league year won’t be kind to him. This year he is facing a depleted roster and questions surrounding his overall interest in the game. Rodgers and his Packers will attempt to bounce back from yet another early playoff exit last season.

Rodgers says all of the right things during training camp. However, as we meticulously look at his roster, we can’t help but notice all the glaring holes.

Green Bay fans, get ready. We’ll expound on our overarching belief that Rodgers and company won’t finish the season above .500 for the first time in nearly half a decade.

3. One foot in and one foot out

2022 American Century Championship - Round Two

Aaron Rodgers' career arc bears an eery similarity to his former Hall of Fame quarterback turned public nuisance, Brett Favre.

As Favre’s career began to wane, his interest in the game began to waffle back and forth. No longer did Favre appear interested in putting his body through agonizing pain on a weekly basis. Also, Favre’s commitment to offseason workouts and voluntary OTAs all but dissipated.

Eventually, Green Bay had enough of Favre’s shenanigans as they officially showed him the door in 2008 in favor of Rodgers. Fast forward nearly a decade and a half later, and it’s Rodgers who’s beginning to come across as apathetic.

In addition to Rodgers vehemently detailing that his time in the NFL is coming to an end, the former Super Bowl winner has shown other curiosities. During last year’s offseason, Rodgers expressed his desire to become a full-time host for the gaming show "Jeopardy!"

Also, Davante Adams, the former Green Bay Packers receiver, revealed he had a heart-to-heart with Rodgers. During those conversations, Rodgers was unwilling to promise Adams that he would stick around for longer than the 2022 season.

With Rodgers seemingly having one foot in and one foot out the door, his decisions on the field will be ambiguous at best.

2. Lack of explosive offensive playmakers

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

Admittedly, the Green Bay Packers haven't done an impressive job in terms of luring and signing big-time talent to their roster since Rodgers became their starting quarterback in 2008.

Despite Green Bay’s blatant unwillingness to surround Rodgers with playmakers, Davante Adams, in recent years, has emerged as arguably the best pass catcher in the NFL.

However, the back-to-back All-Pro receiver will now be plying his trade while wearing a Las Vegas Raiders uniform. Therefore, Rodgers will be forced to spread the ball around to a fairly young cast.

So far, Rodgers hasn’t liked what he’s seen from his supporting role players, even going as far as to publicly chastise his young teammates. Simply put, if Green Bay's new pass catchers aren't able to placate Rodgers, they'll be in for a horrific season.

1. One of the more tougher schedules in the league

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

NFL schedule makers did Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers absolutely no favors. Heading into the 2022 season, the road to obtaining a winning record, let alone a playoff berth, will be an arduous one.

Officially, the Packers will be forced to go head-to-head against the likes of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and Los Angeles Rams.

With Green Bay short on offensive talent this season, their brutal schedule will come back to haunt them as they leave the field on Sunday afternoons with their heads held low more times than not.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe