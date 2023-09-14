Greg Dulcich injury update: Latest on Broncos TE for Fantasy Football Week 2

Greg Dulcich had the most unfortunate of the Sundays. While he was sitting on the sidelines injured, the Denver Broncos weren't able to close the game against the Las Vegas Raiders and lost at home to a divisional rival in the first game of Sean Payton's tenure.

Let's check out Dulcich's injury status and if he'll be able to help the Broncos in Week 2

Greg Dulcich's injury update

His status for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders is unclear, but early indications point out to Dulcich missing the contest with a hamstring injury.

The tight end left the game against the Raiders early in the third quarter and couldn't return. He finished with two receptions for 22 yards and wasn't much of a feature in Sean Payton's offense - last year, as a rookie, he amassed 411 reception yards in 10 games.

Dulcich missed Wednesday's practice due to his injury, but he was working on a field next to where the players were practicing.

What happened to Greg Dulcich?

Once again, the Denver Broncos tight end hurt his hamstring - he already missed plenty of time in 2022 with a hamstring problem, and while it's unclear if he aggravated the injury, the one thing that's evident is that it's the same hamstring that was problematic when he was a rookie.

Dulcich left the game early and there wasn't much he could do as the Raiders turned the game around to beat the Broncos in a close 17-16 game. One must remember that Russell Wilson was already missing Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick for this contest, so losing Greg Dulcich midway through the game wasn't nice at all.

When will Greg Dulcich return?

With the expectation that he's going to miss the next two games with his hamstring problem, Dulcich would be back for the Week 4 game against the Chicago Bears. If he does return quicker than expected, as he's already working in the adjacent fields, then a Week 3 comeback against the Miami Dolphins can't be discarded.

Either way, take him out of your fantasy lineup for this week's game - and if he faces the Dolphins, don't force him either. Wait until Week 4 to give him a starter job.