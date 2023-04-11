Greg Newsome landing spots: Top 3 teams that should target Browns’ CB who wants to get traded

Greg Newsome has spent his career thus far with the Cleveland Browns after being selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

That could very well be changing ahead of the 2023 NFL season as Newsome has reportedly requested to be traded to a new team. This came as a bit of a shock as he was expected to play a pivotal role in their defense this year.

Newsome is currently projected to be one of the Browns' starting cornerbacks, paired with Denzel Ward. His role is expected to be elevated following the departure of Greedy Williams, who recently signed with the Philadelphia Eagles during the free agency period.

Apparently, the Browns may have to consider pivoting their plans for the position.

If the Browns do in fact trade Greg Newsome during the 2023 NFL offseason, several teams are likely to be interested. He is still just 22 years old and just two years removed from being a first-round draft pick out of Northwestern University. His stock carries plenty of potential to blossom into a superstar defensive back, while currently profiling as a starter.

Here are three potential landing spots that make sense for the young cornerback in the 2023 NFL trade market.

#1 - Jacksonville Jaguars, AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars HC Doug Pederson

The Jacksonville Jaguars were the most active team during the 2022 NFL offseason in improving their roster construction. It paid off for them as they went from last place in the entire league to making an appearance in the NFL playoffs.

The biggest weakness for the Jaguars entering the 2023 NFL season is their passing defense. They ranked in the bottom-five last year in passing yards allowed per game. Acquiring Greg Newsome could help them address their most obvious problem and potentially lead them to take another step forward in 2023.

#2 - Las Vegas Raiders, AFC West

Las Vegas Raiders HC Josh McDaniels

The Las Vegas Raiders appear committed to elevating themselves to potentially become Super Bowl contenders as soon as possible. Over the last two years, they have made valuable additions to both sides of the ball, including Jimmy Garoppolo, Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, and Chandler Jones.

The biggest hole in the Raiders roster is at cornerback. They severely lack talent at the position, as demonstrated by ranking in the bottom five passing yards allowed per game in 2022. Adding Greg Newsome would be a huge upgrade for them as he would be an immediate starter.

#3 - Arizona Cardinals, NFC West

Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon

The Arizona Cardinals are currently in the middle of a rebuild following a disastrous 2022 NFL season. One of the biggest changes they have made is by replacing head coach Kliff Kingsbury with Jonathan Gannon. This will potentially increase their focus on improving their defense.

The Cardinals' passing defense ranked in the bottom-ten in the NFL last season. It took another hit when Byron Murphy departed via free agency, joining the Minnesota Vikings. They could potentially replace him with Greg Newsome, while adding a youthful player during their rebuilding phase.

