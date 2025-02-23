Gunnar Helm NFL Draft Projection: 5 best landing spots for Texas Longhorns TE

Gunnar Helm is an intriguing tight end prospect in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft class. He enjoyed a breakout season for the Texas Longhorns last year after failing to turn in much production during his first three campaigns. Here's where his overall draft outlook currently stands following his strong final season.

Ad

Gunnar Helm's NFL Draft profile

Gunnar Helm

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gunnar Helm was lightly used during his first three college football seasons with the Texas Longhorns, totaling just 19 receptions for 236 yards and two touchdowns. He broke out in a major way in his final season, exploding to record 60 receptions for 786 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

His final year has made him an intriguing tight end for many to target in the mid-rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft this year. He may be a bit risky due to having just one strong season, but his ideal frame of 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds helps his overall draft stock.

Gunnar Helm 2025 NFL Draft projections: 5 best fits for Texas TE

#5 - Los Angeles Rams

Ad

The Los Angeles Rams could be heading toward a rebuild as Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are reported to be on the trade block. Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams offer them excellent young building blocks for their offense going forward, so adding Gunnar Helm to the mix can potentially solve another future position for them as well.

#4 - Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are expected to select a quarterback with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Their next biggest focus should be surrounding him with the best situation possible to potentially succeed.

Ad

While they need to improve their wide receivers as well, adding a sure-handed tight end like Helm can be useful for their quarterback prospect.

#3 - New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have many areas of their roster that they need to improve on as they are currently going through a rebuilding phase.

Young quarterback Drake Maye found success targeting tight end Hunter Henry last year, so doubling down the position could be one of the best ways for them to optimize their offense that is in desperate need of weapons.

Ad

#2 - Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks failed to return to the NFL Playoffs last year in their disappointing 2024 NFL season. They appear to be sticking with Geno Smith at quarterback for at least one more year, so they should focus on surrounding him with the most favorable situation possible.

Their tight ends are probably their weakest offensive position, so Helm can help them.

#1 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos managed to make a surprising appearance in the NFL Playoffs last year, despite some of their deficiencies on offense. One of those is a major hole at their tight end position, so finding an upgrade during the offseaosn could help them take the next step forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.