Haason Reddick landing spots: Top 4 teams that should pursue 2x Pro Bowler in 2025 NFL free agency

Haason Reddick arguably had one of the roughest seasons in the NFL. At the end of 2023, the pass rusher was one of the casualties of the Philadelphia Eagles' efforts to retool the defense after their second-half slump. He landed with the New York Jets, which was the subject of plenty of criticism throughout a five-win season.

The team he left behind to join the Jets won the 2025 Super Bowl in a blowout. Reddick is staring down free agency with every reason to attack next season with a vengeance.

Here's a look at four teams that should take a long look at Reddick.

Landing Spots 2025 Free Agency - Haason Reddick

#4 - Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers ranked in the bottom four in sacks produced in 2024, per ESPN analytics. In 2023, Reddick recorded 11 sacks, and 16 in 2022.

The Panthers can think about bolstering Bryce Young on the offensive side, but if they ignore the defense, it could all be for naught. Adding Reddick gives the team a boost on defense which could be a big deal in 2025 if Young continues to grow.

#3 - Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons ranked second to last in total sacks produced last season. Reddick's addition would be a potential solution to the problem. If nothing else, adding the pass rusher would allow them to have some insurance heading into the NFL draft.

Bolstering the defense would also help out Michael Penix Jr. almost as much as a mid-tier offensive addition. There are two ways to win games: either score a lot of points or keep the other team from scoring a lot of points. Adding Reddick moves the team toward the second way.

#2 - New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are a historically defensive-minded team, but they finished last in total sacks last season. Haason Reddick's potential addition would be a big first step toward fixing the issue.

If the Patriots want to catch Josh Allen, they'll need to do more than hope that all of their young players and veterans take a step forward on their own. Adding Reddick would be a proactive move that might not win them the division but would get them closer than if they had not.

#1 - Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a Super Bowl win and will have the worst draft position in the NFL. Free agency could be crucial for the Eagles. They were able to get double-digit sacks out of Haason Reddick the last time they had him.

Philadelphia knows how to get him going. Reddick might struggle in a dozen other situations; however, he might have the best shot at rebounding in Philly. While he might not return to the same salary and position on the team at age 31, he can still produce and has plenty of gas in the tank to help with the team's title defense.

