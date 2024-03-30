Haason Reddick trade: Eagles send Pro Bowl edge rusher to Jets in free agency

The Philadelphia Eagles have sent Haason Reddick to the New York Jets for Draft selection considerations. The Pro Bowler will join the Jets as they make another postseason addition to prepare for Aaron Rodgers' return to the gridiron.

According to Adam Schefter, the Reddick trade will net the Eagles a conditional 2026 third-round pick, which could be a second-round selection. The 2026 pick becomes a second if Reddick has 67.5% playtime this season and has at least 10 sacks. If not, it's a 2023 third-round selection.

What do Eagles gain trading Haason Reddick?

Earlier this off-season, the Philadelphia Eagles permitted Haason Reddick to seek a trade following the addition of Bryce Huff via free agency. Huff is significantly younger than Reddick, so his signing spelled doom for Reddick's chances of continuing his career in Philadelphia.

The New York Jets saw the need for an elite pass rusher, so they offered a solid package to the Eagles in exchange for Reddick. A likely second-round pick is solid work for an aging player set to be expendable in 2024.

The Eagles gain cap space and clarity in trading Reddick to the New York Jets. According to NFL Media, the Jets will "take on $14.5 million of Reddick's total compensation" for the 2024 season, while the Eagles will "handle the bill on his $1 million roster bonus," which was due earlier in March 2024.

The move was necessary for Philadelphia, as Reddick's contract was set to expire at the end of the 2024 season, so they got a deal done at one of the last possible windows.

As for the New York Jets, they will be getting one of the more consistent pass rushers in the league. Haason Reddick is an All-Pro linebacker with quite a body of work.

Reddick earned two Pro Bowl nods in Philly and second-team All-Pro honors in 2022. He slots in rather seamlessly into Bryce Huff's role and ensures that the Jets have an experienced pass rusher on their defense in 2024 and potentially beyond. It looks to be a rare win-win in the unforgiving NFL trade market.