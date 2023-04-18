The Baltimore Ravens have had some of the greatest defensive players in NFL history play for them, despite being one of the newest NFL teams.

After all, they were established in 1996. But that hasn't stopped them from putting some of the all-time great defenders on the field in their name. All-time greats like Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Terrell Suggs, etc. have all had legendary careers in Baltimore.

One of the most underrated players in the history of the Baltimore Ravens was one Haloti Ngata. Ngata spent the first nine seasons of his 13-year career in Baltimore. He was as productive an interior defender as there has been over the last two decades. That is why he belongs in Canton, Ohio forever.

Haloti Ngata's productivity

According to Pro Football Reference, Ngata had over 50 tackles in six of his nine seasons. He is third all-time in Baltimore's history in quarterback hits (74) and seventh in franchise history in tackles for loss (51).

The former All-American also had 40 career passes defended. The 6-4, 340-lb defensive lineman was an absolute force in the middle for Baltimore while also disrupting passing lanes.

The Ravens finished in the top 10 in total defense in seven of Ngata's nine seasons with the Ravens. There has yet to be another elite interior defender come through Baltimore since No. 92 left after 2014.

Haloti Ngata's stacked career portfolio

The former Oregon star was noticed all around the league, especially as a star defender in Baltimore. He was voted to the Pro Bowl five times and earned five All-Pro nods. From 2008 to 2013, Ngata was either named to the Pro Bowl, an All-Pro team, or both. In 2013, the crowning jewel came to Ngata and the Ravens as they would go on to win Baltimore's second-ever Super Bowl.

All-Rookie performer, Pro-Bowler, All-Pro, Super Bowl winner. These are all of the titles that Ngata can claim. They are the reasons why he was voted into the Ravens Ring of Honor in 2021. He is, without a doubt, one of the best defenders in the history of the organization. That makes him one of the best defenders in NFL history.

Haloti Ngata belongs in Canton, Ohio. He should be inducted in 2024, the first year that he will be eligible for an induction. The Pro Football Hall of Fame is the mark of an all-time great. That is exactly what Ngata is.

