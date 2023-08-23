Hard Knocks Episode 3 recap: Randall Cobb and Dalvin Cook's veteran experience bolsters Jets' pursuit of Lombardi Trophy

Hard Knocks Episode 3 brought us Dalvin Cook's signing and Randall Cobb's sermons as it focused on the wider Jets team and their preparations for the upcoming NFL season. For the first time, even though Aaron Rodgers was ever present, the focus was on other players.

The wide receivers and running backs received their moment under the spotlight but the two veterans stole the show. Here are some of the major takeaways from the 2023 Hard Knocks Episode 3.

1 - Jets can have a scary running game with Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall

With the Jets signing Aaron Rodgers, it should be no surprise that they expect their passing output to be much better than previous seasons. The Jets have had a single season of one of their quarterbacks throwing for more than 4000 yards and Aaron Rodgers already has 10 of them.

However, as much as they might be expecting an increase in passing numbers, the running game can make all the difference. Having a strong running game helps vary the points and styles of attack and without that even the best quarterbacks can struggle. Just ask Tom Brady last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers!

Hard Knocks Episode 3 featured Dalvin Cook signing with the New York Jets to add some veteran Pro Bowl level experience to the running back room. In addition, it also featured Breece Hall making some amazing plays during the training session, giving hope to their fans that the Jets will have a top-notch rushing duo.

2 - Sauce Gardner finds going tough as the Buccaneers face the Jets on Hard Knocks Episode 3

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were featured on Hard Knocks Episode 3 as they trained together prior to their preseason game against the New York Jets. Much has been shown in the program about Sauce Gardner and how good he can be. However, there were moments of struggle against the NFC South team. One bad play seemed to really rile him up as he missed his marker, Trey Palmer, and gave up a reception.

It led to an ever deteriorating situation as he seemed to be in the thick of every skirmish that took place after that. He might be the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, but he needs to keep his emotions under check and show maturity as he goes into his second year.

3 - Randall Cobb still leads the pack even as Garrett Wilson plays like WR1

Talking about showing maturity, Hard Knocks Episode 3 also showed us why Randall Cobb was so wanted by Aaron Rodgers after he moved to the Jets. Even after getting Allen Lazard, the quarterback wanted the player with whom he left for the last time on Lambeau Field, as the programme reminded us.

Randall Cobb might not be the premier receiver in the eam. Garrett Wilson, who was featured on this episode, is expected to fulfill that role. The second-year receiver showed his talent and connection with Aaron Rodgers. But even as the program focused on Cobb's family and the impending birth of their child, captured beautifully in a familial setting, it also showed his leadership.

The veteran wide receiver was clear to call out plays that did not go as planned and made it clear that his former quarterback colleague at Green Bay will not entertain such sloppiness during the regular season. Making a point about how much Aaron Rodgers hates interceptions, he said that the quarterback will not throw to receivers he does not trust.

4 - Jerome Kapp brings the house down as rookies shine

The rookies got their moment in the sun on Hard Knocks Episode 3 as they sought to impress their coaches and seniors. There were some corny jokes and other shenanigans but the highlight was Jerome Kapp rapping as Eminem from the movie '8 Mile'. It was performance that got an ovation from the entire team.

Such was its force that the player himself posted about it after the episode was over, showing he clearly enjoyed it. If the Jets do not retain him on the roster, and we hope they do based on his talent in rapping, he can certainly find a future in the rap industry.

5 - Robert Saleh and Woody Johnson all in this year with help from Karate Kid

The Jets are all in this year to lift the Lombardi Trophy. From bringing Aaron Rodgers to New York to giving him the weapons, it is all about winning the Super Bowl. To that end, as shown in Hard Knocks Episode 3, owner Woody Johnson came in wearing a bling chain around his neck in a nod to Sauce Gardner's style.

Head coach Robert Saleh mentioned what it means to be a competitor, saying,

"A competitor is someone who is internally motivated to be his best regardless of the situation. His place on the depth chart does not matter. Money does not matter. Fame does not matter. He is always trying to absolutely be his best."

To that end, right as the episode ended, Ralph Macchio made an entrance and spoke on the training ground to the team.

From a mentalist last week to Karate Kid this time around, the Jets management is not leaving any stone unturned as they try to get the second Super Bowl in franchise history. Whether that happens or not will ultimately rest on the players featured on this Hard Knocks Episode 3, not the owner or the coaches.

