Hard Knocks Episode 4 Recap: Aaron Rodgers and Jets chase perfection with chips steady on QB's shoulder

The Hard Knocks Episode 4 brought some real drama as Aaron Rodgers and the Jets again graced our screens. We have been following their journey over the last three weeks and this time it came at a crucial juncture in the season.

It was the week before the last preseason game, which also was the first game for Aaron Rodgers and part of the New York Jets. There were roster moves due, which added further intrigue into the whole affair. Thankfully, 2023 Hard Knocks Episode 4 did not disappoint. Here are some of the main takeaways:

1. Aaron Rodgers demands perfection, every single play

One of the reasons Aaron Rodgers was brought in by the Jets was his leadership. They knew they had enough talent on the roster and needed a veteran to guide youngsters like Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner.

That leadership was evident right from the practice session on Hard Knocks Episode 4. It showed just how much the new Jets quarterbacks demands from his own players. Last episode Randall Cobb had made it clear that receivers will not be thrown the ball if they did not make catches.

In this episode, Aaron Rodgers made his prediction come true as he laced into his teammates after a missed reception by tight end Jeremy Ruckert. He highlighted how many mistakes had taken place in one drive including dropped catches, wrong routes and false starts. Of course, his version was much more NSFW, which you can see below.

Note: contains strong language and swear words, viewer discretion is advised

2. Aaron Rodgers' Jets lean into pop culture through Sexyy Red and Sopranos

One of the things that everyone had highlighted, when Aaron Rodgers moved from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets, was that the media markets in both the places were very different. In one way, football is one part of New York culture, whereas Green Bay revolved around its professional team.

Perhaps as a homage to that, Hard Knocks Episode 4 brought in 'Sopranos' theme song. It mirrored the opening credits as it showed Robert Saleh driving to the his workplace. It certainly made a lot of people nostalgic.

If that was a throwback, the team players kept their music moving with the times. In a week when we learned that Matthew Stafford is struggling to relate to his younger teammates because of their phone use, Aaron Rodgers showed us how it is done. He, along with others, blared some Sexyy Red and grooved to it in practice.

3. Tanzel Smart and Jerome Kapp features after cuts show brutality of NFL business

We enjoy watching the NFL. But ultimately, even though it might be a form of entertainment for us, it is really a business. And the workers are the players. Last week Jerome Kapp went viral for rapping the final scene to the movie 8 Mile. It was so good that Eminem himself passed his salutations to him on social media.

Today, he was featured again but it came after the news earlier in the day that he had not made the final roster. Despite many memes and our fondness for him, he will be on the lookout for a new spot.

The same was true for Tanzel Smart as well. He, too, was released by the New York Jets. His camaraderie with other players on the defensive line and his appearance on Hard Knocks Episode 4 only went to show how fragile something can be.

4. Hope for Xavier Gipson and Jason Brownlee shows the other side of NFL

Even though the business side is so brutal for players, they still line up and drown in blood, sweat and tears to make it happen. One wonders what is their motivation, when they see how easily those lower in the food chain can be cast away.

Then we look at stories like Xavier Gipson and Jason Brownlee and we understand what it is all about. Both of them went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft and play the same position. The wide receiver depth was stacked after all the additions this season. Yet, both of them made it to the final 53 and it was beautiful to see.

5. Don't poke the bear: Aaron Rodgers keeps chip steady on his shoulder

Aaron Rodgers might not run as fast as he used to. He might have a few more grey hairs after more than one-and-a-half decade of playing football. But the man who entered the game with a chip on his shoulder still carries it around.

When Jihad Ward clashed with him in the final preseason game between the New York Giants and Jets, we just saw them coming together. We did not know what words were exchanged. Thanks to Hard Knocks Episode 4, now we know.

After the linebacker had brushed him, Aaron Rodgers called him out for it contending that the ball had long been gone when contact was made. The Giants player taunted him saying that he did not know who he was. In the next play, he threw for a touchdown to Garrett Wilson and was quick to remind Jihad Ward not to 'poke the bear'.

With high standards in practice and a will to win at any costs on the field, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets can be a scary proposition when the regular season rolls along.

